Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Vince's avatar
Vince
10h

Cute kid

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
1h

That is so bizarre. I’ve heard of and even witnessed relationships that have been totally destroyed by a meddling mother in law and often there is some kind of bond between them which does indeed make the wife behave like a different person when the two are together or even remotely by constant phone calls. But it seems like your mother in law was totally passive in this unless she was working behind the scenes. And of course Japanese are famous for appearing one way and actually thinking in an entirely different way. While you say it doesn’t matter and it is better not to dwell on negative events, I hate unsolved mysteries and you deserve to know the truth as it can help to bring about closure.

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