My photo app always highlights photos taken on the same day in previous years. Four days ago, this feature alerted me to the fact that two years prior to the day, I twisted my knee horribly and that readers to my stack would later offer up the remedy, DMSO.

The photo app just reminded me of another major event with this picture.

My son used to be a bubbly, happy child. It was at this getaway that my then wife first displayed a previously unknown trait.

Before the panic, we used to go on many trips. So many in fact that although I enjoyed them, I began to wonder why we bought the house if we were never going to spend but a few weekends in it. This weekend trip was to a small site with roughly half a dozen cabins and an enclosed telescope. The local planetarium being a favorite of our son, we hoped to surprise him with this trip. Sadly, a storm prevented that part of the plan.

My wife asked if her mother could come along. I had zero reservations. She and I got along well, far better than I do with my own mother and I wanted my son to be able to spend as much time as possible with his grandparents. After that trip, I vowed never again, though not due to my mother in law’s behavior but my wife’s.

When the time came to prepare the futon’s I started to put the covers on them and for the first time my wife blew up like a bomb. She smacked my hand, ripped the cover that was partially on the futon from my hand and off the futon and screamed “WRONG‼️”, and continued to do so each time I attempted to put the futon cover on. Her mother looked away.

Never had I seen my wife act anything like that towards anyone. Completely out of character for her. She was like that the whole weekend when in proximity to her mother. Whatever I said or did or not, elicited a scream from her, if her mother was class at hand. I wondered is she was trying to show off for her mother. While her mother had been on trips with us and or visa-versa, there were always others with us except for this time. It would be another trip with her mother before I would see her act that way again, and towards me only. That is a whole other full chapter, but here I will say it was our son’s first and thus far only trip abroad, so I took the chance, and sadly this otherwise hidden facet of her personality returned. The only person at the destination airport not looking at us was her mother.

Since that trip, and especially during the almost 6 years of her almost never leaving the house due to the panic, this became a daily habit. Example. We just sat down to dinner. The agreement from back when we were dating was if she prepares a meal, I did the dishes. Somewhere a perverse version of mission creep crept in. After the birth of our son, setting the table also became my chore. This was problematic as the time she was busy preparing dinner was golden as it allowed me to get a lot of work done, such as uploading the attendance to the school’s portal, grading papers or class prep. Now I had to also set the table, however, she screamed whenever I entered the kitchen. It is narrow. I hated it when she walked behind me as I did the dishes, thus I did not walk behind her in the cramped area while she cooked. If I did, she screamed at me. So, I waited until she screamed at me to set the table. The idea of just letting me know that I could set the table in a soft voice obviously never occurring to her. This however is not the example I wish to share, it is merely the runway. This suddenly became a nightly occurrence during the panic.

After getting yelled at to set the table as she finished cooking, it is set and we sit down to eat. Suddenly, she screames ‘HASHIOKI”. Chopstick rest/s. We had several sets; some Urushi (lacquer), some pottery, some wooden, some glass. None dishwasher safe. Until that night in 23 or 24 we used these only for special dinners. As we always ate dinner late and even later at this time as our son finished cram school at 9pm then and dishes cannot be washed as they take their baths as it robs them of hot water, it is often midnight or later that I can start washing dishes. Having extra to wash by hand was particularly unsatisfactory (unsat).

As I begin to attempt to explain why I did not want hashioki to be used she screamed “HASHIOKI, HASHIOKI, HASHIOKI, HASHIOKI” over and over. Eventually breaking the word apart thus; “HA‼️ SHI‼️ O ‼️ KI‼️”., slamming her hand on the table with each syllable. This went on for several weeks and eventually she stopped and I stopped setting hashioki. What the hell was that all about?

Dunno. At the time I suspected that our son had a lesson on the proper setting of a table for dinner. Instead of telling me this as a normal person would and we either using them or explaining to him that we do so for special dinners only, of course she chose to scream like a banshee. The ending of the hashioki affair did not put this behavior to rest, she just switched to some other thing followed by another to test the upper limits of her voice’s volume. I came to think that she was just looking for excuses to scream at me. I also suspect that I some point she consciously decided to drive me away and this was just one of the many tools in her bag. Would have worked iffin ( love this word, thanks Mr. Twain) we hadn’t had a child. Obviously, I didn’t take the non too subtle hints and she eventually gave me the ole heave ho.

Ten years ago today, she first displayed that part of her character. I have pondered that trip and its fallout many times over the past decade. No closer to understanding it than when I was on that lovely mountain top all those years ago. Now, it really doesn’t matter any more.