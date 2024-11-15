I am dealing with my yearly sinus headache, stuffed nose, runny nose and body aches and pains which has made DMSO vs Knee updates difficult. Not only is the headache, sneezing and blowing of the nose making typing and staring at the screen uncomfortable but the aches and pains make assessing the effectiveness of continued DMSO treatments difficult. Both knees, hips shoulders and elbows, and head are achy at the moment.

However, I have a big thank you to say. I received today a bottle of 99.9% DMSO from someone. Several have offered but as I had already received one and with more on the way, I did not avail myself of these later offers, at least not that I recall. Yet, someone tracked me down and sent some anyway. Thank you.

I could not find any info on the package that would indicate to me who it was, but thank you to whoever it was.

A week ago I reported the marvelous improvement that allowed me to walk as far as 2 km free of pain and with full movement without the cane. I also told of riding my bike for the first time in almost 3 months and I told of how that was more problematic than I anticipated. The torque to my injured knee as I mounted and dismounted from my bike reminded me terribly that I really tore it up.

The following two days I stayed at home and flexed my knee every so often but otherwise stayed off it as much as possible. Sunday I had to take the kid to their monthly big cram school test. Knee felt wonderful in the morning but started hurting again. Standing on moving vehicles on an injured knee is best avoided, but I could not for 3 of the four times I had to ride the tram that day. And even when I could sit, the seat was small and cramped. I have since been twisting it or banging it into things and it has been in more pain than it had been recently. Two of the days this past week, I only applied DMSO once but yesterday three times.

For two nights after I whacked my knee hard against the table, I could once again not fully extend it and had to sleep with my right foot pushing the left foot down so that the left leg would lie flat. A disappointing development. However, the third night it was flat on its own. Forward progress reattained.

Since the report of the 2K walk and the bike ride I have not been taking the stairs when an escalator or elevator is available, which wiht my current schedule, that is all the train and subway stations I use. Nor have I walked to of from any station without using the cane. I am still able to take the trash out to the collection spot which is about a block from home without the cane. This leaves me to ponder why. Contributing factors include the following. A couple have suggestion I lay off the walking, which surprised me as it was energizing and caused no noticeable discomfort. The bike ride did cause pain from the powering up hill but that’s was less than I expected. The torque upon the knee was the biggest contributor in my mind. Then we have me twisting and banging it against things several times. Lastly, the cold I am trying to fight off amplifies all discomfort. I am certain these have roles but I do not know in what parts.

I hadn’t applied DMSO today by the time the higher concentrated form arrived, so I gave it a try. I paused a moment knowing it was a solvent and has a warning on the bottle not to allow it to contact the skin. I also wondered what it may do to the areas that are already damaged by the 50% percent solution. However, even if it does melt the skin off my knee, not something I thought possible any way, the positive effects would be worth it. Using the 99.9% pure was just like the 50% solution. Felt nothing at all other than a faint felling of wetness. A few moments later I flexed the knee and zero pain or soreness. None. There remains stiffness however. It now feels as if I had recently over extended the joint, which if I did, I have recollection of doing so, so I doubt that I did. I very well may have during the original injury 3 months ago, but this is the first time I have felt this sensation in a very long time. It did burn but in a different way than the lesser concentration. The rash is not bothering me as much it has.

Before catching the cold, I was going to report that the DMSO seems to be helping my good knee as it had stopped aching and hurting altogether, but that could also be a function of the injured knee taking up some of the it load passed off to it. The puffy areas above and below my left ankle, the aftermath of popping my tendons on that ankle close to 3 decades ago are modestly smaller than they were. The dark blue to purple areas of this injured ankle and foot remain much as they were. What ever effect the DMSO had upon the discoloration was temporary.

This is not a negative report. The gulf between where I was two weeks ago and today is wide.