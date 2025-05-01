Just realized that today is the day that precisely 2 years from I will likely fly back to the US. The new school year starts on April first and we are paid one month after earning it. March 31st 2027 being my last of employment, my last day of pay will be April 30 making May 1st the earliest to leave easily. That’s would give me a full month to send what I want to keep to the US and sell off the rest, clean the apartment and say my goodbyes. It is possible that I will depart one year from today, we’ll see.

DTG means Days To Go. When we were short timers in the navy, meaning our time left in the canoe club was short, coming to a close, we would write DTG followed by the number of days left until we were once again a civilian everywhere we could. When really really short, one was so short that had to stand on a nickel to piss on a dime. Navy, folks.