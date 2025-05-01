Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
4h

Personally I couldn’t imagine going back to settle in the country of my birth. I’ve been away for my entire adult life and have no affinity with the people and places I left behind all those years ago and so many things have changed since. At the same time I am so disillusioned with Hong Kong. And yet life here is still probably a lot better than so many other places around the world, for now at least. So for me, it’s a choice of staying put (and that would be the case regardless of any changes in my personal relationships) or go somewhere new altogether. Realistically, I probably have very limited options to relocate somewhere although I’m sure with a bit of creative thinking I could find a way if I truly wanted to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture