Whomever the actual originator of, “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”, was, it is depressing to be once again reminded that it applies to “our side” too.

The Epstein Client List.

Where to even begin? Epstein is not even the issue in this mess that bears his name. He is dead. Unless you fancy digging up his corpse and defiling it, there is nothing more that can be extracted from him for his crimes, whatever they may be. There is little doubt he was evil incarnate and that the victims of his crimes deserve justice. Doubtless too is the fact that whatever the arrangements were; working for some agency or on his own under the protection of those he had dirt on, he was aided in his massive criminal enterprise and those that provided it deserve to be brought to justice.

To state that no evidence exits is NOT the same as saying no crimes were committed.

Read that again, please.

Yet, from posts on Substack, comments elsewhere online and to talk radio, it is clear that many are, to put it bluntly, stuck on stupid. Despite being told directly that there being no evidence in existence does not mean that serious breaches of law were not committed they repeat T’s promise to release all that the Government had on Epstein . The fact that is has been, repeated, elicits claims that those making it are compromised. NO! To state that no evidence exits is NOT the same as saying no crimes were committed.

Why is everyone upset at what has been released in regards to Epstein? Do we really think there is a massive storage facility where documents detailing everything the government has done, ever, are kept a-la the X Files? Or, that AG Bondi need only type “Epstein” on her government computer and there it’ll be in the entirety of what ever existed on the man? Apparently we do. No. Whatever evidence once existed linking Epstein to others has long been destroyed. It no longer exists. IT IS GONE.

“No longer exists” is NOT the same as “Never existed”.

So why are those pointing this out then yelled at for not caring about Epstein’s victims? Talking with these people is no different than trying to discuss masks with mad maskers; both are stuck in false dichotomies.

Stating that what was released of the Epstein files is all that (currently) exists does NOT equate to covering for Epstein and the Deep State any more than not masking means you want to kill someone’s grandma. It means that if there was more evidence, and I believe there was, it no longer exists. Nor does it mean that T broke a promise. He promised that whatever the government had would be released and it has been and if more comes to light, it is likely to be as well. If you interpreted that to mean that all the government ever had would be released, then you were childishly naive and that is on YOU. It’s gone, destroyed long before T was sworn in.

But, no, we principled people of the right will not support T, his agenda or anything he does unless he builds a Time Machine and goes back in time and prevents the destruction of the evidence against Epstein and those in cahoots with him. We will stay home on election day and let the Dems regain both houses of the legislature and impeach T, as we cheer, judging from the agitation over this issue, and give up all the gains he has made on our behalf.

Border is CLOSED. Mass deportations are underway. Job gains are for citizens and not illegals. According to the Trump loving news agency, CNBC, the “Treasury posts unexpected surplus in June”, the first time since the same months in 2017 that the U.S. didn’t need to borrow money to make its monthly bills. T’s tax cuts were made permanent preventing us from suffering a massive tax increase. But we did not get what we foolishly expected from the Epstein file release and the only correct act is to throw this all out. And THAT is exactly what TPTB want.

Perhaps Trump gives us too much credit.