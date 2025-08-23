A childhood friend is coming to Japan for a week long business trip and will have a layover of a few hours each way in Haneda airport. So I went online with his flight information to try to arrange a place to meet and options within the airport for us to choose from for a venue for us to visit.

Trying to find out which gate his flight will arrive at leads to nothing but dead ends. First, I cannot enter the flight number. It will only accept half sized characters and after numerous tries using booth full and half sized, I always get the message I must use half sized even when using half sized.

Eventually, I learned that I could proceed with just the airline name, where the flight departs from and arrival time, however, after putting all that info in, all I get is the info I just input plus the flight number and that is it. What is the purpose of returning only that information after inputting most of it? Won’t even tell me which terminal. There are two international terminals.

I tried the“questions and answers” but the none of the Chatbot options provided match the question I have, “Meeting Places” being the closest. Clicking it, it only lists them but does not give any indications of where they are in relation to anything. I found no options that did not use a chatbot.

Luckily, we have time and I remain hopeful that I will eventually be able to get the info I need but they are not making it easy.

Along similar lines of tech replacing human interaction, last week I went to a restraint that I had not eaten at for a number of years, probably mainly due to covid. I was delighted to see signs listing all the E-currencies that did not accept and upon inquiry, learning that they do accept cash! YEAH! Then came time to order. QR Code menu. while I was able to order, they brought a regular menu, well not so regular now it would appear, and the waitress used the restaurant’s device to order with the QR Code on my table, but this option will soon disappear.

Decided to look at the shops in the airport after typing the last paragraph. One that looks like a good place to visit with each other over Japanese microbrewed beer accepts the following payments.

Credit card: VISA/MASTER/AMEX/JCB/SAISON

Electronic money: Rakuten EDY/Transportation IC (Suica/PASMO etc.)/iD/WAON

QR payment: PayPay/WeChat pay

Other payment: NAVAR Pay/d payment/auPAY etc.

Cash not listed. Is this a case where they do not feel the need to list cash as they believe it is still king as Shugun Burger where Guy Incognito and I enjoyed a great burgers last week,or do they not accept cash? Is the whole airport like the Ecute in Akihabara station and all cashless? BTW, one of the stores in this latter venue has already gone under. I would patronize these shops if they accepted cash, but they do not and thus I do not.