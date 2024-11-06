Interesting. The Japanese have their own name for castor oil, 蓖麻子油/Himashiyu. This generally indicates that it was known to them before the introduction of it from outside the realm as usually, though not always, such things are known by the katakanaized version of the name it entered under. Take “personal computer”, for example, which is called パソコン/pasokon in Japanese.

Armed with its Japanese name, I check the drugstore next to where I had lunch. They do not carry it. There is a small drug store down the street. Nope, neither do they. I am heading to Akihabara where there several drug store that cater to overseas visitors to see if they carry it. I suspect it may more commonly be used for non medicinal purposes here.