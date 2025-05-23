It has been years ago now, how many I do not know as it wasn’t something I thought warranted pegging to another event in my mind to recall the timing. In fact, I am a bit surprised I recall anything about it, not that I recall much of the little I once knew. Somewhere I ran across something titled something akin to ~ism ~isms. That’s all I recall. Yet, this came to mind a week ago.

Eclectic best describes the resources I use for classes, yet I believe fails to capture the scope of what I have to draw upon. An activity I use in class to help illustrate many things is a version of “What Comes Next?”. I use a set of ten stereoviews published in the U.S. in 1898 which I color photocopied and pass out to students along with stereo viewers. Through not a listening activity, I use this often to illustrate how to activate back ground knowledge to use top down listening for listening tasks.

I start off with asking how old 3D photography is. None come close to correct era. They are shocked to see the dates of the first practice views I provide, Japan in the late 1800s. The students then must share what they know of life in the 1890s; did trains exist? Telephones? Radios? Airplanes? TVs? A whole range of everyday items of today? In the cases where the answer is yes, where they different from what we have today and if so, how? Who used or had them? After setting the stage, they turn over image one of the story. Someone reads the caption and we discuss what it means, what information it conveys. We then look at the details of the photo. Then the big question, what comes next? Each image is discussed in detail and this new knowledge added to what we already know. This has been a crowd pleaser for the several years I have used this, we have a lot of fun.

Start at the top left where you will see two images of old Japan that I use to discuss the technology and for the students to practice with the viewer. Then we have the story images.

However, after class this day, one of my students from last year who enrolled in this class came up to me to ask if this was an example of ….. can you guess?…….wait for it…….

LOOKISM.