Not that long ago I wrote a post called “The King Is Dead” detailing how new shopping areas are going cashless. Since posting that, I have chanced for to spy other examples. One is the newly remodeled, though incompletely so, train station at Ochanomizu. Work began over a decade ago and it is now one year past its original completion date. Added flavor to this post is that the AI answer to my inquiry into when the rebuild began was “…work, began sometime before 2022 and was planned to be completed in 2024. ”. Digging further down the list of hits, I found that prep work began in 2010. I knew it had been going on for more than ten years and found the AI response unimpressive. I think my answer to any historical question on dates will from this point on be “sometime before 2022”. I digress.

While the new building is nice and sleek, I miss the charm of the old building I used when attending class as a foreign exchange student at Meji University 30 years ago. Having a reason to use this station rather just walk past as is usual for me these days, I took stock of what the interior had to offer. Not completely cashless as the new and remodeled shops of Akihabara station, each place offered one each, cash accepted and cashless vending machine for meal tickets. Same too with drink vending machines, one of which is pictured below.

The one that really hit home however, is the kiosk in my local, home station. It is now unmanned and cashless! I used to use this often, almost daily on my way to work. Usually to buy that breakfast of kings and warlords, onigiri. No longer.

The kiosk at my local train station.

I am at a loss as to how we stop this, but stop it we must. Those you still think we can just choose to continue to use cash and we should just avoid businesses that are cashless are in for a horrendous shock when they are starving and can no longer buy food without some sort of expensive device upon which they can down load apps for the places they must buy necessities from and a payment app and an online bank of some sort. My world shrinks daily as my “civic” responsibilities increase.

I have been remiss in my daily count of masked vs unmasked students. Quite distracted with the divorce. The good news is, far more unmasked than last school year. The bad news is, far too many are still masked. One class a month ago had 7 masked out of 12 while another only had 5/19 masked. Last week only one masked out of 21! Two classes on May 16 had the following counts; 4/15 masked in the one while the other had 9/17 masked. However, all but 3 of the 12 faces I can see on the train this morning are masked. Masking is here to stay.