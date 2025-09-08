Last Wednesday was The Kid’s 12th birthday. The calendar works out such that it is also the same day of the week as I had to take the day off from the med school which I still teach at on Wednesdays. The Kid was born in the wee hours of the morning and I got back home at the time I would have to leave to get to school on time. A week later, I entered my classroom to find this on the white board.

Reflecting back to that day is not unique to this year, however this year’s birthday has unique features; mainly that this was the last I will spend with them.

Unlike in the U.S. where it is usually necessary to celebrate a birthday on the actual day, Japan is much more flexible. Usually, the weekend closest to the day is when the party is held, including after the actual date. This year, the grandparents couldn’t join us for a birthday dinner on the same day as the concert, so we held the birthday dinner last night.

Earlier I wrote a little on how The Kid ruined the Stomp concert we treated them to for their birthday. Trust me, it got much worse once we got home. They pushed things so far that for the third time in their life, they got spanked. The last thing I wanted to have to do on the day we celebrated their birthday. Despite this, in the end The Kid got what they wanted despite not meeting the requirements for it as mommy gave in again. She always does and the kid knows that as long as they keep escalating the problem, mommy will eventually give them what they want.

The Kid spoke to me little during the past week, though we did have a good Zoom with my parents Saturday morning. The week before we could not Zoom due to The Kid’s attitude. Being mad at me, they didn’t want to Zoom with my parents.

Every Sunday until the entrance exam, if they get to sit for it, The Kid will have a test and it is my task to take them to the various testing venues. Yesterday’s was also an hour distant from home but a new location for us. Before leaving and during the way there, The Kid was there usual terrible self. Recently I noticed they have perfected their actions towards me to have become their mother’s very own “Little Me”. On the way back after the test, The Kid was on their best behavior and it was enjoyable being with them.

As soon as we alighted from the train at our local station, the switch was flipped and attitude and animosity towards me returned. They chose to not walk home with me and followed some distance behind instead. The whole household gave me the silent treatment for the first couple of hours after returning and I began to wonder if I had been disinvited to The Kid’s birthday dinner. Haven’t the foggiest of clues what the silent treatment was all about. Eventually, the climate in the house thawed.

We let The Kid choose what they want to eat or where to go for their birthday dinner. Often, they choose pizza or curry rice or other dishes kids like but we do not have all that often. To my surprise, they chose a newly opened (early last year) French restaurant that we have been to a few times for special dinners.

Well behaved but a bit bouncier that they should be in such a restaurant, they said that it was because they were happy. The Kid sure looked happy. I was happy for them, in the moment, yet devastated to think how their next birthday will be as I will not be a part of it. Will they have already accepted the reality that I’ll never be coming home or will the night be tainted by them frequently checking the door in hopes of a surprise visit from daddy. Or, will they treat my absence as the best gift. The second of these possibilities will forever haunt me.