The kids just went to bed, concluding their last day innocent of the knowledge that their family is no more. Tomorrow ,owning will be the last Zoom call with my parents before the kids are informed that I will soon be out of their lives, and they mine. Sometime tomorrow, a holiday here in Japan, after this last zoom call, they will be told. I have no idea how they will react. The Kid may very well dance with joy.

My first fiancée, also Japanese, was around the same age as The Kid when her parents divorced. She idolized her father and was upset that her mother suddenly started treating him in an unfriendly manner. When her mother told her that the last to she her was now, she reportedly said to her mother, “Then go.” Her father was caught having an affair, but she was not then aware of this at the time. By graduation from college, she had only met her mother once since the divorce, and I think that was by accident.

I can easily see The Kid reacting to the news in a similar fashion. I am the only one who tells them “no.”, or attempts to get them to do what they must and they do not want to be around me because of it. Perhaps, the stress from this and of the deterioration of the relationship between their mother and I fuels their IBS and other issues. If so, it is my hope that my absence will spark the long hoped for recovery of these largely behavior issues. I have my doubts. I suspect that The Kid will guide in the restroom even more. I pray I am wrong.

However they take the news, their lives change irrevocably tomorrow and they do not know it.

Mine does too, but I know it.