Not receiving any word by email from the seller of the bike trailer, I open my Amazon account to see if there is a message there. No. But I did notice that there was updated information in the orders list saying that “Delivery now expected on 4/09”. Hmm. So I check “Track package” which still lists it as delivered to an address in Utsunomiya. It did not arrive on the 9th. Today’s update is “Your package may be lost”. Looks like I will be calling Amazon again today.

This may turn out for the best too. It looking like I might not get this trailer, I started searching for another and found a bunch or larger ones for just slightly more that did not appear in my earlier searches. Kinda hoping that it doesn’t show up now. If it does, no biggie as it should do want I need it to but a larger one would make it earlier to fit it all on.

I was not planning on buying any camping gear until the final split, but finding an awesome tent at a WoW price kicked off a mini buying spree of used and preowned but never used gear. I found an unused cooler bag that is bigger than I need but it was priced much lower than all others. Kinda like my tent. The smaller version of the tent I got would be a better fit but the cheapest I could find of those was at least 3 times as much as the one I bought. The larger one has room to keep my bike too, so I think it will work out better anyway. The cooler arrived yesterday still in its original packing, never used.

The two tables priced cheap to be gotten rid of also arrived yesterday. Very happy with these. They pack away small enough that I think I should be able to bring both.

One thing I forgot to mention that I was expecting to find at the used outdoor gear store I visited while the Kid was bombing their test last Sunday was a hanging drying bag for washed dishes. They always had several of these each time we stopped by in the past but none this time. Looking online I eventually found one brand new on sale for less than people were asking for their used ones. It arrived this morning.

Stopped by the local 100 yen store on Tuesday, I think. Bought a cup, plate and backpackers iron skillet amoung various other small things.

Having no classes today, Thursday, and tomorrow, I planned to spend one day working on lesson plans for a new class and the other setting up my tent by the river to check it out. Also scheduled is to bring the preexwife’s minivan in for a recall but I would just drop it off and ride my bike home. However, learned first thing this morning that the Kid doesn’t have school today because of the entrance ceremony for the 1st graders, something that they were denied, cuz covid. So, unbeknownst to me until 7:45 this morning, I am babysitting today. No checking out the tent this week either.

Got the results of the 2 year comprehensive test from the cram school back that the Kid took Sunday. Solid 20% in all subjects. Preexwife is in shock. What the hell did she expect given that the kid hasn’t completed any assignment for the cram school in the entire 2 years and only does their homework for grade school the last week of the school year to barely keep from having to repeat the year? But, she years ago ignored my suggestions that we needed to correct this as early as possible. I am, after all the village idiot. Just ask her. All my fault, too. Given my poor decision in choosing to wed her, she might be correct.

Two nights ago I told the Kid to pick their back pack up from where they are told daily for 5 years not to leave it and the preexwife immediately pounced upon me for my stuff on the floor and we again had the fight over me having to work at the dining room table. She said that was a lie and that if I would just clean up around my desk upstairs I could work in the den even when she was working in it. I laughed and reminded her that I cannot be in the room during her Zoom meetings, several of which she has daily, and even when she doesn’t she flips out at every sound I make, including typing. She just kept repeating “No.” after each of reminder of fail previous attempts to work in the same room. First thing she said to me the morning after and this morning was that she had a meeting first thing followed by a Zoom interview and I was not to open the door nor use the printer all morning. Not the first time this has happened, hence my laughter two nights ago.

Last night, after going over the test results with the Kid, Preexwife began lobbying them to give up the entrance exam for Jr. high school and instead begin working towards the exam for high school. If either the Kid, their mother or the school decides that the Kid is not ready for the test, then I will have a very short time to pack out and move, just as the new school year is starting. Yippee! Mr. Murphy strikes again. Still, getting out of this mad house wouldn’t do me any harm.