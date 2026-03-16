The following are bits and pieces of what has been going on over the past few weeks. All events are now in the past, despite how they were written.

As I suddenly picked up a zoom lesson for Saturday evenings, dinning at the chain Japanese style Chinese restaurant I wrote about earlier with the self checkout Saturday nights has become a part of my weekly routine. While eating there a couple of weeks ago now, two Saturdays after my friend’s funeral, I was startled when his widow suddenly appeared next to my table and thanked me for attending the ceremony. She and the surviving members of her family were dining at the same restaurant.

She asked about my family not knowing of the divorce, thinking it odd I would be eating this far from “home” and alone. Temporarily taken aback by the news of the divorce, she asked “Why?”, and I responded that I didn’t really know, she responded that men never knew such things and she then inquired about my status with the matsuri group. She expressed her sorrow about my leaving the group and said that at least we were likely to run into each other from time to time around town, as we just did .

I feel quite bad that I had seen her now recently departed husband around town several times over the year before he passed but instead of saying “Hello”, I hid in order to not have to lie about my family’s situation.

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Am at the city office to change my address. Got called to submit the paperwork surprisingly quick, less than 30 minutes. I have now been waiting an hour and a half to receive my updated gaijin card.

As I wait for my number to be called so that I can receive said card and get on my way, another western man sat in front of me with a Japanese female. Judging from his pronunciation, I judge he is American or Canadian. News coverage of the U.S. and Israeli attack upon Iran is on one of the several large screen TVs mounted on the wall. His JN female companion asks him what is going on and he replied that Trump is bombing Israel. When asked “Why” he answered that the U.S. wants Israel’s oil and then did a rather good impersonation of Trump. Then he stated that he wished someone would take Trump out.

This display of abject ignorance and enough hatred to wish death to another shocks me. Worse, he doesn’t even know the basics of the situation that led him to wish death on another.

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My son is camping. Without me.

He went glamping with his mother this weekend. After two youth group camping trips my then wife suggested that we go camping as a family. Despite being married over tens years at the time, neither knew the other was an experienced camper. Our son told us that as much as he enjoyed camping with the youth group, he had more fun camping as a family. On the eve of the big panic, we bought our own tent, we rented one from each of the three camp grounds we stayed at before, and began our camping adventures.

But prior to all this, we went glamping. We stayed in a bell shaped tent that was equipped with beds, electricity, hot water pot, heat and lighting. In front of the tent a picnic table covered by a fly and as it was late Fall, clear plastic sides and gas heating stove and a hammock were all on a wooden deck. The food was provided and was excellent. The vegetables grown on the attached farm from which we were able to harvest some of the in season produce.

Interior of our tent.

We returned for Christmas ‘23. This time, we stayed in a regular tent. It was a nice stay despite the melancholy feeling that the pressures of the panic upon our marriage was likely to lead to it foundering. One of the nicest parts was my son finding the things he enjoyed the first time, years previous, to play on or with. That is the place they are glamping at now.

Our’s was the one immediately behind my then 5 year old son who is pumping like a madman.

Same location and action, 5 years later.

Our tent at Christmas 2023.

This glampground was were my son first experienced a zip line. This has since been his favorite.

Here he is enjoying it for the first time at age 5 and the same one again at ten.

He was old enough the second visit to take the adult zip line too, which he did.

I hope he has fun, I do. It saddens me that I am not a part of his fun. I wonder if he misses me as he remembers the two previous trips there with the whole family. The wide range of mixed emotions I have over this is beyond my humble ability to convey.

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In recent weeks, I have gone out with a friend from way back. He and his sister were students of mine at the Eikawa school I worked for when I first returned to Japan in 2000. We kept in touch. He has been over to the house at least once for one of the cookouts that we used to host. Before my son came along, he and would get to together for drinks every now and then. Once my wife was pregnant, I stopped going out and it has been a long time since we have met. Once though, we ran into each other by accident in Ikebukuro, but other than that, it was been at least 13 years. Friday was the second time in the past month we have met.

Between these two outings, a friend from down south was in town and we went on a pub crawl. I found an area with a high concentration of pubs with microbrews and checked to see if they were open on Sundays. Sadly, their webpages lied. Only two of the many I reconnoitered were open, and one not all day. But we did get to enjoy some microbrews and later lots of the big name beers. Lots of great conversation. Good food too.

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Another thing that we used to enjoy together was Ekikara hiking. “Eki” is “station” in Japanese and these hikes start and finish at various train stations. The usually high quality maps they provide highlight various points of interest. Different businesses and museums along the routes offer discounts or free things to participants. The last one I did was just my son and I. It followed much the same route his mother and I took on a hike from the same station a year or two before his birth.

Map for the Ekikara hike that directed my now broken family through Yanaka, Tokyo.

Checking the website last week, I found an Ekikara hike just 30 minutes from my apartment and planned on going on it today. I had neglected to see when the event was until late last night. It starts next Saturday. I plan to go next weekend, probably Saturday.

Instead of the hike, today I am in an area of Tokyo I should have taken my visitor to last weekend. It being a tourist area, its shops are open Sundays. I am currently in my third grog shop, enjoying craft beers. Many places in this area have “Cash Only” signs on the door. Thus, I was shocked that the brew pub, my second stop, was cashless only. When I asked if cash truly was not accepted, they responded “credit”. Just a few doors down, I bought a ukioe (Japanese wood block print) as a replacement for the many I lost in the divorce and thought about paying with credit card to preserve my cash but didn’t. So I acquiesced and paid for my beer sampler and sautéed mushrooms with my credit card. The beer was GOOD.

I am now at a place I have walked within a short block past, countless times; Yanaka Beer Hall. It was a former subscriber of my substack who introduced it to me. I met her husband here twice and she once. We had a bad parting over my refusal to call Gaza a genocide and just generally blame the Jews for all that is wrong in the world. Shocked, I was. Unlike visiting places I spent quality time with my family, revisiting here after this break is devoid of the melancholy I feel in the other places after the divorce.

“Cash Only” sign. The exact same are seen throughout the area. Sorry, I didn’t realize how poor this photo was.

The first stop of the day, an awesome boiga joint that also has a nice craft beer. It is not from the brewery seen on the glass. Today was my third visit to this place, first in about 5 years.

An often photographed group of shops in Yanaka. The antique store, the one on the far left is where I bought my ukioe. I do not think I have ever been in any of these stores before. In fact, I think today is the first time I have ever seen them open.

The new brew pub that was my second beer stop of the day.

My third and final stop of the day. This is the Yanaka Beer Hall. I have been within a short block from this excellent classic building housing an excellent bar countless times without even knowing it.

There is another bar in a classic home that I have stopped in before. I never had their craft beer though, too expensive. Wanted to give one a try tonight, so I forewent a pint of Stout at the Yanaka Beer Hall. Not needing to keep anyone other than myself happy, I had no need to hurry back to my empty apartment and spent well over an hour crisscrossing the area in search of this place. Never found it, though I suspect it may have been closed and thus not noticeable in the dark. I had never been here in the dark.

Yanaka is another haunted place for me. It is a rather unique part of Tokyo, having survived both the earth quake and fires of 1923 and the fire bombings of Tokyo in the 2nd world war, the area bears more resemblance to Kyoto than the rest of its own city. The area is filled with temples and shrines and classic homes and shops, though the latter are quickly being replaced with sleek, modern buildings, which is a shame.

My wife and I first learned of its existence years ago when one of our ekikara hikes took us through the outskirts of it. We resolved to explore the area more thoroughly later but never did, well, not on our own. I would become aquatinted with another part of it in my quest for fountain pens and inks for them. A pen store from out of town with its own bespoke line of ink and limited edition pens often rented a studio for events in Yanaka. In addition to the treasures this store offered, I found many others in the area that caught my interest.

A later Ekikara hike with the three of us introduced even more the area had to offer. Cruising through it, now last night, brought back many memories of the years I have spent in the area and those I spent time with there, the relationships with all of whom are now broken.