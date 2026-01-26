If this is hard to read, trust me, it was even harder to write. It is a story that intersects so many others.

One of and if memory serves, THE first to pledge money to support my stack is a former American who has taken citizenship elsewhere. When I explained why I could not accept her pledge due to FATCA/FBAR/CBT she understood as it was a driving force to get her to shed your US citizenship. She and her husband became ardent supporters of my work and myself. A generous couple, when they came to Tokyo, they treated me to food and craft beer. On her suggestion, I have begun writing a book on my experiences in Japan. I have started two chapters, one on my first impressions of the place and other called, “The Oshare house and the dog people.”. “Oshare”meaning stylish in Japanese.

Early in our marriage, the wife and I would often meet near our city’s main station for dinner. Each working late, sometimes we would reach this station at roughly the same time and as at least one of us would have to change trains to the local line, we would meet for dinner near the station and then walk home. Along the way, we would always pass the Oshare house and a couple doors down there would enviably be a family outside with their two bigs dogs: the dog people. For ten years, we would always wonder to each other if we would see the dog people after passing the Oshare house.

The two houses were on the opposite side of the street of the shrine that would later adopt us. The Oshare house was the home of the leader of the matsuri group I would join for our son. I wrote of his passing and his funeral a couple of years ago.

My benefactors on substack took exceptional exception, yes I know I am breaking a rule here, with my posts and comments on Gaza. In an effort to explain why, in the context of what was and has long been going on in Gaza and Israel, I wrote the following. (Edited here slightly to remove grammatical and spelling errors.)

“Even with the relationship I have with The Kid, I would kill all who stood in the way of their safe return if they were abducted.

Each of those abductions is a separate war crime. The houses, school and mosques are all atop of tunnels built to hide Hamas, not too protect the population and or used to stockpile munitions purchased with aid money, or booby trapped by Hamas to take out as many IDF soldiers as possible.”

I do not think that to be controversial at all. I have no intent to harm anyone at all, but if they force me to choose between harm to them or to my child, well, it sucks to be them. It would be better for all to not put me into such a position. Is there really a father in the world who would do differently?

The problem, of course, being that they and many others do not understand the reality of war, as in Gaza, nor the meaning of the rules, well, in truth, they rarely even know what the actual rules are. They also believe all the numbers reported by Hamas and none from other sources, as they are, of course, bought and paid for by you know who. They do not know what is and is not an innocent civilian. They assume all civilians are innocent. They do not know that killing innocent civilians is NOT a war crime. Intentionally targeting innocent civilians is a war crime. So is intentionally placing innocent civilians in danger or to hide legitimate targets behind them. But opinions differ. However, I have never severed relations based upon differences in opinions. And until this incident, I have never had but lefty loonies end their associations with me.

The painful part of this individual episode is that they could not bring themselves to inform me that the husband’s condition had worsened. I learned this when I emailed him after seeing he had unsubscribed to my substack a week or so ago. I stated that I hoped his decision to do so was not health related as he had been very ill for some time. His wife responded, informing me that he passed away early this month and telling me that they decided to no longer associate with me due to the post I shared above. She couldn’t even tell me that her husband, whom I met twice in Tokyo and had been looking forward to a third time that was canceled due the progression of his illness, had passed away.

The patriarch of the dog people family was the treasurer of both the matsuri group and the shrine. After the matsuri last October, he kept refilling my glass with beer, in a good natured “bullying” way as I was trying to limit how much I drank because I had work the next day. A couple of years ago, the preexwife flew into a rage at me coming home late from the group’s yearly new year party, shinnenkai for the Japan based. The reason was he has a bum leg and walks slow and needed frequent rests. So we all walked back with him and it took a while.

Through the past year I saw him many times around the town, at the supermarket, on the street, etc. Each time I took a step or few towards him to say “Hi” but arrested the action as a meeting would elicit the inevitable questions about my absence from the monthly meetings of the group and I needed to keep that secret from my son. So I spoke with him but rarely this past year.

Over the weekend I received word of his passing. Like his neighbor in the Oshare house two doors down, the former leader of our matsuri group and our mutual friend, he suffered a heart attack and lingered in the hospital before departing this life.

All these threads, and more, such as these two gentlemen’s kindness to not only myself but also towards my son, are interwoven. I cannot pull on one without the rest coming along too.

His wake is this Friday.