Jimmy Gleeson
14h

Always think horses before zebras.

Common things happen commonly.

Was this essentially my argument in 2020? Was this why I kept believing there were adults in the room? In 2003, there was no panic concerning COVID, but there definitely were "feelers" put out with the whole Bird Flu thing back then. American society looked and laughed at Asian faces covered in masks getting off escalators in airports. At least that was my assessment of what happened.

I have unanswered questions.

If people in 2018 came and were tested for COVID, would they come up positive? Certainly, the assessment of their symptoms would be synonymous with cold and flu season. "Common things happen commonly." So what would they do when confronted with this dichotomy? Was there was a novel deadly virus, or was a common thing rebranded?

I would further argue that once fear and panic set in, the board gets turned over. There is, once the "novel deadly virus" assessment is made, there will be further investment to assert that status. Thus, common symptoms like "loss of smell and taste" are paraded front and center. Yet I remember full well during times of sickness that loss of appetite continued even after I recovered from a flu or cold.

Most of the time in 2020, my thoughts were, "Prove to me this is a novel, deadly virus." And all I was given in response were Worldometer statistics, which were derived from a "positive Covid test" alongside whatever reason brought them to the hospital to begin with.

Most of us knew someone who had "Covid," but everyone I knew was either old, had pre-existing conditions, or both.

I will tell you, regardless, there isn't a single soul left untouched of what happened in 2020. Just yesterday I was hearing a streamer worrying about his friend who still was sick after two weeks of dealing with it. This isn't unusual. Colds and flus can last two weeks, or even a month plus. I remember suffering similar things myself. At one point he stated he wished he could go out to lunch with his friend. If this had been 2019, my question would be, and still is "What is stopping you?"

But because of Covid, we now take sickness more seriously than we did before, and who wouldn't? It was reported 24/7 starting in the middle of March 2020, and didn't let up for years. And now here we are. Business meetings and meetings among friends are now postponed due to sniffles and coughs. Don't get me wrong, if you feel like shit, don't go out.

But I think more often than not, most people now will simply postpone due to societal perception.

