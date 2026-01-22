There are several issues that recently are dividing those on “the right”. These are well known and I do not care to list them here. On occasion, I wade into these in what I have come to learn are forlorn hopes of pointing out glaring omissions in the arguments being put foreward. The discussions I engage in are ones I have existing knowledge in field/s related to the topic but find most are too narrowly defined, the boundaries too small, the parameters too tight. Definitions, boundaries and parameters are not the issue, where they are set are.

Any and all discussions must have boundaries, that is not the issue. But where they are set can make a huge difference. I have posted on the stack why I believe the Francis Scott Key Bridge strike and collapse was an accident. Those who believe it was intentional are viewing the incident from a viewpoint that I will represent with this famous image, altered by myself for use here.

I have no idea why this is so small. 1 through 18 various details that may or may not be related but those who make them do not connect them to the incident.

However, with 4 + years of experience as a throttleman on two different naval vessels of vastly different sizes and who has been extensively drilled in loss of propulsion casualties and in more than one actual such casualty, It is my opinion that it would be an almost impossibility that the bridge strike was intentional. My view point is not allowed in the discussion, for it lies outside the boundaries set by others who have no such knowledge or expertise. My experience, training and knowledge of this type of situation is discounted as “Anecdotal”. Links to others of greater experience and specific knowledge of this particular case who are of the same opinion are ignored as I, one previously marked as using “anecdotal” incidents as “evidence” is providing them. If my arguments were allowed, then all in the discussion would have the opportunity to see this.

This represents how a veteran throttleman, various plant operators and GPS tracking depict the incident.

But they will never see this view for they choose to have and enforce, tunnel vision.

The arguments that this incident was intentional are devoid of any real world experience on the matters at hand. Example, a certain Covid contrarian doctor I follow and sometimes engage with, was (probably still is) convinced that the fact that hazmat was stowed on the forecastle of the ship that hit the bridge is evidence that it was planned attack when in fact that is THE place such materials are to be stowed on such vessels. If they leak and or catch fire below deck, the good ship and crew are in great peril, like Faucied. If they are on deck and up foreward where the bridge crew can see them, then they can be easily jettisoned if efforts to stop the leaks/extinguish the fire are unsuccessful or not worth it. Yet, landsmen will not allow seamen to comment on it. Our input is outside the boundaries they set for the discussion and they thus carry on discussing the incident in complete ignorance of what is normal and what is not and come to outlandishly, laughably, false conclusions because of it.

Six years in the navy provided me with a wealth of knowledge and experiences that are applicable far from the briny deep. My qualification for respirator use among them. So too does experience with damage control and having live bombs dropped a mile and a half away without the ship’s bridge crew warning us. BOY, that was fun….NOT. These experiences are not anecdotal; they are realty lived by one who experienced what few have, they are qualifications and to various degrees, expertise.

For my Japan based/experienced readership, if you use Instagram and you want to have fun, go look at the comments made about the place by folks who have never been but have watched unholy numbers of hours of anime or have spent a few weeks or a month or two as tourists. Attempts to politely correct their misunderstandings elicit insults. Not much different when I apply my experience from the canoe club, which backs up a lot of what I have read both before and after my enlistment, to any topic unless I am reminiscing with other salts. The one difference is that there are generally a few other Japan old timers who have made similar remarks to my own on Instagram or who will jump in and back me up.

I teach medical students in Japan in how to conduct medical interviews in order to diagnose their patients. Not medically trained myself, early on I was able to sit in an a lecture by one of the MDs who wrote a book on the subject specifically for Japanese medical interns. It begins with the philosophy behind modern Western medicine and how to get the information needed to diagnose the patient from the patient themselves, without tests. Immediately I found much I recognized. The differential diagnosis that is the tool used to diagnose is called troubleshooting in the engineering spaces of U.S. naval vessels.

Briefly, the differential diagnosis is a process in which two competing probable cause lists are used to quickly solve the Main Issue such as chest pain in a patient or an out of spec reading on a gauge on the throttle board in the engin room. To simplify, these two competing lists are 1. The most common and thus most likely cause and 2. The far less likely but more dangerous, if not caught immediately the patient dies or something goes “BOOM” in the engine room, cause. To get to the reason behind the main issue the common causes and the other, deadlier causes must be “ruled in or out” against each other.

Let us use the two pandemics of SARS 1 and SARS 2-more commonly known as covid-to illustrate how this is supposed to work in practice and how it was not used for covid. For SARS, the long established protocols for epidemic/pandemic diseases were used. Step 1. Patient presents to hospital with symptoms consistent with the disease of concern. Step 2. All other likely causes are ruled out through the differential diagnosis. Step 3. Determine if patient has been in contact with a known SARS patient, if yes, proceed to Step 4.. Step 4. Testing. Testing requires three consecutive positive results from three different tests, not three of the same such as three PCR “tests”. + result followed by a - result, testing ends, patient has something other than SARS. ++-, not a case of SARS. Same by the way for testing product from the shipboard O2N2 (LOX/LIN) plant although we do conduct spot testing to ensure we don’t kill any pilots with bad air. Note, this level of testing is generally not used for flu, at least not the usual varieties, as a false positive is not usually as detrimental to the patient than a false + for SARS would have been.

Do I need to go through each of these steps for COVID? If asked, I will, but I think that readers of this stack are well versed in the covid protocols and can see the differences between what is normal and that what was and is done for covid was not normal.

Throughout the book mentioned above, written by a MD for other MDs are reminders that not only must the physician consider the common causes, the common causes are the most likely causes. “Common things happen commonly.”and “When you hear hoof beats, think horses, not Zebras.”, are two that come to mind without consulting the book. I feel I should not need to state the following, but recent encounters indicate that there may be those who might benefit from it; please ponder these two quotes for they are deeper than just a surface reading may indicate.

With the issues dividing the Covid dissidents, the common is not considered. It is forbidden to do so. When hooves are heard, zebras are the only possible conclusion and all who do not agree are “controlled opposition”, “need to be red pilled”, “don’t get it” or similar. Attempts to establish credibility on the subject given above as an example, such as 6 years in the navy, over 4 of these as a throttleman, are dismissed, often angrily, as “anecdotal”. People who have little knowledge and less experience on key issues state that standard practice is unique and therefore proof that it was some kind of staged event. Another is that the common and regular cannot be possible and attempting to explain how it is not only possible but the norm may get you called “insane” and subjected to a rationale that serves only to prove how ignorant of that particular point your verbal sparring partner is. But they believe that it is you who are wrong. In a way, it seems a version of the college educated ignoring the OJT and years experience of blue collar tradesmen in favor of what they learned in a classroom from a book.

Myself, I am open to possibility that it is zebras, but not before horses are ruled out. Thus, far these issues are ignoring half the equation, or worse, defining the variables of that half through their uninformed and inexperienced lens on specific issues. Horses are not being ruled out.

Additionally, there are two points that are continual companions to these discussions. One is the inevitable blanket statement that something cannot happen for all it takes is one case of it happening to disprove it. True, the “anecdotal” defense will assuredly by employed, inappropriately, in my view especially as it proves the impossible is anything but. How should one who is told their common experiences, training and qualifications are “impossible” treat such statements and those who deliver them?

The other is that just because something exists it must have been used or must be the cause. Does this require further comment?

Whenever we are working to find the cause of anything, we must remember the following.

When you hear hoof beats, think horses, not zebras.

Common things happen commonly.

The mundane must be ruled out before we settle for the fantastic

The ordinary must be eliminated before the spectacular is considered.