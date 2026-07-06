The Restrictive Noose Tightens
A trip to the post office
My intention was for my next post to be a more upbeat follow up to my recent one on current views of famous place depicted in ukiyoe. Sadly, life keeps getting in the way.
Though the Japanese Post Office blames Trump, I am not sure he deserves it as the progression to this latest restriction is years in the making. As of April this year, my local PO can no longer accept packages to the US with contents valued above 100 US dollars. When I asked where I could send the wedding gifts I bought from my niece, they didn’t know.
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After checking, it appears that only a few of the larger POs can. The Postal clerks I spoke with said that they do not know what the requirements and restrictions may be and suggested I phone first. This could be related to tariffs, but it fits all too nicely into the trajectory of fewer and fewer services available for cross border communications of any and all types. Whatever the cause, this is a huge inconvenience as my city’s main PO is a long way from the nearest station.
After bringing a box of my son’s used PlaRail trains to see how much it would cost to send via the various methods offered, I returned home with it to register it on, in and print the label as now required for all parcels sent abroad. I wrote on this adventure weeks ago. Unfortunately, I erred in omitting a line of my address and did not catch it until after hitting the finish button. Finding no way to correct my error, I gave up doing it home and would have to do it all at the PO on their device. It has been rainy every day I have had an opportunity to go to the post office and now regulated to travel on foot or bicycle only, today is the first chance I have had to send it off.
Told I must enter a detailed list of contents, the input fields do not allow for such. I sent 30 toy train cars and engines and 50 pieces of plastic rail, but there is no way to add that level of detail. I was to provide a value for each item as well. A train car would not have the same value as the a piece of track. So I had to just give a number for the total number of pieces and divide an assumed value by that number for the value per individual item. I skipped the weight for each item. As the instructions are strict, both in print and the ones I got verbally and the form not allowing for the instructions to be followed, I will just have to leave it to providence and hope it gets there. As I have a terrible track record in such cases with questions arising years later that I cannot answer over such, I can only say “Oh, Faucing well” and just hope for the best.
There are a great many reasons for being nostalgic for the 80s and trips to the PO and bank provide numerous examples.
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Same here. All parcels need to be filled in online and you often have to arbitrarily make up the details and for now at least, the system doesn’t seem to question that. I also long for the old days when you filled out a simple form and got the parcel weighed and paid and off it went. I even recall one funny episode where the guy behind the counter asked me if any of the things I was shipping had batteries in them. I shook my head and at that very moment one of the items which had obviously been set off by me moving the box onto the counter suddenly started to beep some kind of alarm sound. I kept a straight face and the guy didn’t question me any further and the package found its way to its US destination without issue.
Once again it seems we are forced to consider using unofficial means to send things. With so many people travelling from Japan to other countries around the world daily, or in my case, Hong Kong, there is half a chance that if I timed things right there would be someone I know who would be willing to take a small package with them and post it locally. Of course trust is involved but I’d be more than happy to do that for someone I knew if it means bypassing the system. No doubt they would find a way to stop that too if it became a common practice but, as I’ve said before, we are all in this together and if we don’t work together to find ways out of this trap we are all doomed.
I am sorry you had to go to the post office. Many people have gone postal at the post office. I usually go postal at the doctor's office.