Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
2d

Same here. All parcels need to be filled in online and you often have to arbitrarily make up the details and for now at least, the system doesn’t seem to question that. I also long for the old days when you filled out a simple form and got the parcel weighed and paid and off it went. I even recall one funny episode where the guy behind the counter asked me if any of the things I was shipping had batteries in them. I shook my head and at that very moment one of the items which had obviously been set off by me moving the box onto the counter suddenly started to beep some kind of alarm sound. I kept a straight face and the guy didn’t question me any further and the package found its way to its US destination without issue.

Once again it seems we are forced to consider using unofficial means to send things. With so many people travelling from Japan to other countries around the world daily, or in my case, Hong Kong, there is half a chance that if I timed things right there would be someone I know who would be willing to take a small package with them and post it locally. Of course trust is involved but I’d be more than happy to do that for someone I knew if it means bypassing the system. No doubt they would find a way to stop that too if it became a common practice but, as I’ve said before, we are all in this together and if we don’t work together to find ways out of this trap we are all doomed.

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
2d

I am sorry you had to go to the post office. Many people have gone postal at the post office. I usually go postal at the doctor's office.

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