I meant to use this time to update you my knee’s progress, which is GOOD! However, an older issue has made its appearance. Below is an email I saw when waiting for the bus this morning. Notice time it was sent, circled in red. That is am, by the way.
The classes this pertains to start at 9 am, today. That’s a notice of a whole 7 hours and one minute. AND, these are provisional!
I am short on time this morning as I am going in early today. After spending the past week gathering my materials for the public speaking course which I have not used for 11 months, I have a ton of handouts to photocopy to hand out to my classes today. Too many to do at home. Madness.
Will update later on the knee. Good news.
"I apologize, it MAY be late...." when it's patently obvious that it is not only late, but possibly even TOO late. That kind of manipulation sends me reeling. Good luck to you - at least things are moving along on the knee front - can't over-estimate the extra energy that gives you.