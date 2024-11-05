I meant to use this time to update you my knee’s progress, which is GOOD! However, an older issue has made its appearance. Below is an email I saw when waiting for the bus this morning. Notice time it was sent, circled in red. That is am, by the way.

The classes this pertains to start at 9 am, today. That’s a notice of a whole 7 hours and one minute. AND, these are provisional!

I am short on time this morning as I am going in early today. After spending the past week gathering my materials for the public speaking course which I have not used for 11 months, I have a ton of handouts to photocopy to hand out to my classes today. Too many to do at home. Madness.

Will update later on the knee. Good news.