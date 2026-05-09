I am working on a positive post on a hike I took last Sunday but bad news keeps stalking me. Zooming with my mom and niece today, my niece told me that her father, my estranged brother, recently told her that if I return to the US, I will be arrested at the border on tax charges. How does he know? My mom shouted, “If your father has stolen your uncle’s ID again, I’ll kill him!”.

This is BAD news. V.E.R.Y. BAD. How does he know? The only way I can figure is that if he is living under my name and SSN# (which I have long suspected), he would get mail addressed to me, including from the IRS. But if he has run up a tax bill in my name large enough to cause my arrest upon my return, then the threshold to revoke my passport is also likely surpassed. If so, I am living on borrowed time in Japan for I may already have had my passport revoked and thus living in Japan illegally and not know it.