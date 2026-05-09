Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Vince's avatar
Vince
3d

Wow! I can't image having my identity stolen and used for nefarious purposes by my own sibling. I am praying for you. May your beautiful hikes bring you some peace.

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Cindi's avatar
Cindi
2d

You have not been obligated to pay US taxes as a US citizen all these years? IDK anything about ex-pats living in other countries are & the tax rules.

Surely you could find out if your brother has co-opted your identity?

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
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