Not sure if /i will actually post this or not, but if I do, I expect it to be either short and to the point or rambling. While the timing surprised me as did the final trigger, the event itself seemed unavoidable for many years.

Just yesterday my wife of 20 years, last year we passed that milestone, brought up possibilities to chose from for short family trips this month and next. Today, after I pushed back on her constant third degree over every thing I do, today it was over my preparations for ironing, she stated that she does not want to take on any more debt and will divorce me. The Nenkin, which the prick I talked to at the pension office questioned if we would really divorce over such a small thing, was the ton of bricks that sunk us. As I may have posted earlier, I stopped paying into the house during the panic as my income took massive hits to the point that I am earning less than my monthly bills and that my wife was not at all happy that I am living in her house rent free…despite the fact that I am still paying roughly $500. A month on average for small grocery runs, gassing up the car, short family trips, cat food and visits to the vet and the like. Far less than originally agreed upon and what it would cost me to rent even a rundown apartment and have enough for utilities, food and transport but, not free either. She would rather pay a stranger to pick up our kids from cram school and take them to the weekend testing centers. No arguments that way.

Long a habit that she kept hidden for the 3 plus years of our courtship, she has increased her efforts these past few years to go out of her way to pick fights with me. Today’s first was to yell at me over dropping a spoon as I tried to squeeze past her to get the leftovers I reheated for my lunch. She went out for lunch with her mother. The kitchen is narrow and she constantly alternates between yelling at me for entering it when she is in the kitchen and yelling at for not doing so when she want’s me to get or do something. She has no problem squeezing past me while I am in the kitchen and gets royally pissed off when I remind her of how upset she gets when I do…except for when she is angered for me not doing so. It has been her constant recent habit to yell at me for not doing something the way she suddenly decided she wants it done and then getting equally angered when I do it the way she now demands. I took this as a symptom of her being pissed off about something else, most likely my financial situation, and her frustration spilling over to everything.

Besides the 2 year pension bill she just paid for me and the concern of other yet unknown unpaid bills, she cited that she despises a messy house. So do I. However, I cannot get anything done as she continuously interrupts and gives me the 3rd degree over everything she sees me doing. The one household chore she is apparently unable to perform is ironing. This being something all sailors can do as there is no one else aboard ship to do our ironing, I iron my own clothes and on the rare occasions she needs something ironed, hers. I am way behind in ironing so there is a huge pile of washed clothes awaiting ironing and to be put away. The curtain rods in our bedroom have long been “temporary” storage for the shirts I wear to work. Years ago I was happy to find a full sized ironing board at Costco. Wife was less than pleased. Did not understand why I needed to spend time ironing clothes for work. Eventually, my employment situation improved such that I both no longer had the time to iron and could pay for dry cleaning which also pressed my work clothes, at which point she made me throw the ironing board away. Of course, this caused her to complain over the cost spent on dry cleaning and of course once my income crashed and I can no longer pay for this service, she is pissed off over the increased amount of laundry. We fought last summer over the clothes I wore to work needling to washed after just one use despite the hotter than usual summer. I thought to myself at the time, “Ah! That’s why so many salary men stink to high heaven during the morning commute, their wives refuse to wash their clothes after just one use.”.

While I do have preparations to work on for next school year’s classes, those are a few months off and all other work related tasks are complete, I decided to tackle the ironing mountain. No longer having a full sized ironing board, I brought down a thick wool blanket to put on the half of the dinner table I cleared, meaning to use the small ironing pad we have atop it after I had lunch. Upon returning from lunch with her mom, wife gives me the 3rd degree. “What’s THIS!”. I’m going to iron my clothes after I eat and get the dish washer going.” “ON THE BLANKET.” “No, I will use the ironing pad on top of it.” She started with the next interrogative and I said, “This is why I cannot get anything done, I have to stop and answer your never ending battery of questions every time I try to do anything.” “That’s it, I do not want any more debt, I want you to leave!” “What?” “I want to divorce.”

The next two hours were expended with me asking what about the kids? She said they are old enough. I told her that I had many friends throughout my childhood whose parents divorced and the negative results upon them were profound. I told her that the problems our 11 year is having and us with them will be far worse; that the missed classes, time hiding in the toilet arguing and refusing to do homework and what they are told will only get worse. “Shoganai”, was her only reply to most everything I said. “Shoganai” can mean “Oh well”, “Can’t be helped”, “Nothing can be done.”, and similar.

She has decided that after the oldest completes their entrance exam for high school, I must leave her house, so I have roughly a year to pack up and move out. Not a small task. This is/was my home. I brought over art work, my navy uniforms, books, stereo-view collection and viewers, old photos, my photo albums and negatives, things that will be hard to part with but that I can no longer afford to ship back across the water.

While she (and I) has been frustrated at how messy the house is, especially the den, I have been equally so at not being able to use the den, including to look for teaching materials and to properly put things away. My desk, under it, in front of it and along side of it is piled high with things I have used over these past 5 years but cannot have enough time in there to put them away. In the now buried negative scanner are the negatives I was scanning when the panic hit. I had in the past used some of the time between semesters and school years to put everything in order and scan negatives. This has been put on hold for 5 years as she refuses to leave the house for work expect for the minimum required by her employer. Some of my negatives were already “yellowing” 5 years ago. Doubtless their condition has not improved in that time.

But, it’s all my fault and I must leave.

Several years into our marriage, this seemed to be an all too realistic possible outcome. Buy as nothing is set in stone, I refused to abandoned ship while it was still afloat, regardless how rough the seas got nor how bad our condition was. I did, however, embark upon saving as much as I could, I spent almost no money on anything other than bills including what we decided I would pay into our household account and whatever trips we took. Had quite a lot of money, for me anyway, saved up. Then my schedule took a hit with the yen being too strong for my employers to keep the contracts they had in the States which meant they no longer needed my services. A big blow at any time, it came just as our first child was born.

My literal fortunes ebbed and flowed with my savings being expended and my debt increasing until 2018. One of the chief reasons for the red ink was my wife needing me to help with our first kid. Originally we had planned on her taking 1 year of the available 18 months maternity leave, but that was based on her misunderstanding of how much of her pay she could receive during that time. This is funny as one of her responses to always interrogating me was that she did not trust what I said and when I asked her why she said it was because I was always wrong. She could not provide an example though, when asked for one. I digress.

Her being the higher earner by far, I had to scale back my availability for classes to take our then baby to nursery school in the morning and pick them up by 6 pm at night. As I then taught mainly business men and women before they started work or after they finished for the day, this meant a severe reduction lessons and thus in my earnings. She blew up. The reality that one who is paid by the class would earn less when allowed to teach fewer lessons was and remains completely foreign to her. This would play out in reverse later when she told me that with the eldest as old as they were at the time, she desired that I brought home more income. It was then that I landed several new positions at two other medical schools and two nursing schools in addition to my other jobs.

However, before accepting each one of these positions I asked if the times I would be away from home were okay. Yes, just bring home more dough. Are you sure, I will not be able to drop the kid off at school on class days, which while in session are very weekday. Again she said “Yes.”, and I accepted these jobs. When classes started, however, she went off like a bomb. The reality of a person paid by the lesson needing to teach more lessons and thus be in class when students are, in order to earn more is a completely foreign concept to her, despite our earlier discussions. She immediately screamed for the extra money I was earning. The new school year had just begun, I would not see the extra wages until pay days in May as employers in Japan pay once a month. She being Japanese and worked in Japan her entire life, she knows this, I reminded her. Still, it is my fault.

After two of the busiest years of my life, by 2020 I had paid off all my debts including previously missed or shorted payments to “the house”and was saving big again, and she had calmed down a considerable degree. As financial issues are a leading cause of marital disharmony, it seemed as long as I was working and earning, things would be fine. Not exactly a ground breaking revelation. Things were going great and as a family we had big plans for 2020 and beyond as I did with my career.

Given our previous problems and the fact that many marriages failed by late 2020 due to the lockdowns and ours hadn’t, I thought we would be able to stay afloat. But, like the Spanish Inquisition, I did not expect the nenkin problem nor the looming fear that other terrors incognito await.