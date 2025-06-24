ALERT: U.S. Federal Government will no longer issue or accept paper checks beginning September 30th
This is bad in so many ways, not the least of which is the group that is promoting this. American Citizens Abroad (ACA) is a group that has been long working against FATCA/FBAR & CBT. For them to be so naive on this issue is shocking. They should know better.
Then we have the report that the U.S. government will soon stop printing and accepting paper checks. The IRS stopped accepting cash at least as far back as 10 years ago. Money orders no longer exist and now the government is doing away with checks. What is left?
The DoD has allowed my military service record to leak at least three times and we are to believe that this credit union will be more secure? Iran wants to get back at the U.S., what better way than accessing our banking transactions. Wonderful.
The email notice below.
ACA News <news@americansabroad.org> To: Todd Stoudt <TMS1842@gmail.com>
Wed, Jun 25 at 6:15
Sign up for a State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU)
account today...HERE'S WHY!
An Executive Order issued on March 25, 2025 mandates that, effective
September 30, 2025, the Federal Government will cease issuing paper checks
and requires that payments made to the Federal Government also be
processed electronically. This means that payments to the IRS, remittances
from the IRS and payments/reimbursements for Social Security and Medicare
will also be affected. ACA is concerned about this policy change and has
already highlighted our concerns to the National Taxpayer Advocate (NTA) and
will also be meeting with the IRS to discuss these changes.
This is why you need to apply for a State Department Federal Credit Union
(SDFCU) bank account via your ACA membership*. You can make electronic
payments to U.S. federal agencies (IRS and Social Security) and receive
remittances with an SDFCU account. Additionally, there is an entire host of
services and benefits for Americans abroad that can be accessed with
SDFCU. See SDFCU's flyer below and our FAQ page.If you are already an ACA member, visit on our helpful step-by-step instructionson how to apply for your SDFCU account.
If you are not yet an ACA member, then sign up NOW. Once you are a
member of ACA, applying for an SDFCU account is as easy as 1,2,3. Don't
delay, apply today. SDFCU is an insurance policy that allows Americans
Abroad to maintain a U.S. based banking presence no matter what policy
changes are made. Every U.S. citizen living overseas or thinking of moving
overseas should have one.
*Please note that once paid, ACA membership dues are not refundable. Joining ACA
does not guarantee you an SDFCU account and cannot refund membership fees if you
are unable to open an account. SDFCU is solely responsible for the SDFCU application
process and applicants must meet SDFCU requirements in order to qualify.
New Zealand has gotten rid of paper checks years ago -- I can't even remember the year that they were stopped by Kiwi banks. We're much further along the CBDC juggernaut than most countries. And yet the Kiwi sheeple are oblivious to every step toward their own irreversible enslavement.