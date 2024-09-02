This is one of several topics I would have posted on over the summer vacation if circumstances allowed. I do so now because it has come up again. I used to be quite active on Pinterest. It has served as a great resource for images of old Japan, Ukiyoe, American Civil War, WW 1 and WW 2 era photos, ships, trains, architecture, design ideas, photos of places I used to frequent such as my home town, where I went to college and the like, and of tv and movie stars of my youth, usually female. Some of my favorite Japanese Talento, also almost exclusively female as well. For these latter two categories, they have almost always been in my suggestion feed. Rarely did I seek any these last two out.

In very recent years, more and more of my pins have been removed due to being adult content. Some were arguably in this class but were common pin up posters of not all that long ago. Others were historical images, black and white photos of AMA, Japanese female sea divers that until recently worked topless, or of late edo photos of women working out side with the breast in view next to men wearing only a loincloth. Similar of men and women working in coal mines barely dressed during WW2. Any photo of a Nazi war vehicle have also been removed due to the swastika that adorned them. Any photo depicting war crimes have also been removed these last two for spreading hate. But so too have head shots of a Japanese model and actress who has been voted as possessing one of the top 25 most beautiful female faces of the world, again for “Adult Content”. Recently, they have been scrubbing pins of full rigged ships under full sail as “adult content”. Guess they figure that such photos do to kids these days what the opening music and credits of “The Waltons” did when I was a kid, “BORING”. Grown ups might like it but we kids certainly didn’t

I have stopped using Pinterest because of their insane enforcement of foolish guidelines. I have never posted even a single pin on Pinterest, all I have saved were from the feed they send. Now they are removing them. The most recent offensive adult content pin is below.

Though blurred, we can clearly see that it is a sailing vessel of some type. As you can see, this was sent today. However, this is the second time they have found this pin to be adult content. They sent the same message a few days ago and I appealed and they reinstated it only to remove it and send me a nasty gram again today. After they reinstated yesterday or the day before, I downloaded it. Below is the offensive adult content photo they do not like.

Sorry, she is not under full sail. Her Mizzen topgallant and Royal are not even bent on. I guess not being “fully dressed” is the hang up.