Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
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Galileo. Figaro.

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BetterOffRed
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1. I got your reference! To continue, "We're on a mission from God!"

2. Agree with the assessment that we're all more withdrawn.

3. Strange that i, too have been learning am. mahjong.

4. Love Enya. Are you familiar with Keiko Matsui?

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