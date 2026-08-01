Preparing for my 7:30 pm Zoom lesson with a 13 year old boy whose family is moving to the States, I suddenly hear thunder. The “LAUNDRY!” alarm bell sounded in my mind. Ran outside to bring it in before the sudden and unpredicted storm hit. As I look at the obvious thunderhead just to the West, I hear fireworks from at least two directions. AHHhhhhh ....That’s right, tonight is our city’s fireworks display and also for several other cities in the area. Each year we would compare the various displays from the roof of my in-laws’ 14 story condominium, and each year were left in awe of the massive display from a couple of cities away.

Looking again at the thunder clouds, I see lighting from within.

Last year’s was the last fireworks displays that I saw with my son and as far as I am concerned the last I will see, period. I knew that at the time as I knew the earlier one we watched from the river would be my last with him at that location and with those friends. The preexwife and I being the only two who knew of the upcoming split, I was obliged to act as if it would not be the last. For some reason, preexwife left with our son afterwards, instructing me to remain, the only time she had done so. Ended up in a discussion with my soon to be exmother-inlaw and soon to be exbrother-law of some interest and import, though I no longer recall the topic. Felt strange to be engaged in such a discussion with them knowing that I was being cast out of the family. The whole year was filled with similar uncomfortable situations where I had to pretend all was happy and well while nothing could be further from the truth.

Now, though I am relieved of that flavor of unpleasantness, another one has filled the vacancy it left. My mother is going through the same. A short while ago, friend’s of her’s and my dad’s invited her to a Bluegrass concert with whiskey tasting. Mom and dad attended many of these, sometimes just the two of them and sometimes with this couple or others over the past few years. Mom did not enjoy it. That was something she and dad did together and it was no longer fun without him. Last week she went camping and experienced the same. They bought a small motor home and joined a group and traveled near and far to meet up their new friends. Several times over the trip she had to ask one of the fellas to help her as she didn’t have the strength to attach or disconnect the various hookups for the camper, things dad took care of. She plans to drive the car to events in the area to meet everyone and dine with them and then drive back home but won’t take the camper and stay again.

I am in a similiar situation. Every good memory of the later half of my life to this point was made with my now exwife. With my son these last 12 years. I wrote several times of a neighbor who became a close family friend. She and her brother hosted us numerous times over a quarter of a century including my parents when they visited. For those reading my stack long enough, he is the friend who passed away alone in his apartment 2 or 3 days or so before found a year and a half ago. I don’t recall which monicker I used for her in the past and am too low to expend the time and energy to search and check, but how much she did for us, for me, cannot be over stated. When my new bride was sent abroad for a year just 2 months after our marriage, I would come home and find a home cooked meal hanging from the door knob that she made for me. We, she my wife and I and sometimes others traveled around the Tokyo area and even to Yamagata and Nara. Many great meals together.

She also introduced us to many wonderful and fascinating people including big name recording artists. One is from China and plays what the Japanese call a “kokyu”, IIRC. Think of a two string violin with the bow strings passed between the instrument strings and its neck. He is known by probably every elderly Japanese person. He taught music to the previous Empress. Let’s call him Mr. Y. His pianist plays almost every musical instrument known to man, an exaggeration to be sure but not by as mush as you have every right to think. Truly, a gifted individual. Besides playing piano and keyboard for big big big names in Japan’s music industry and seen on stage of a great many NHK and other networks music features, he is in his own band. Both of Mr.Y’s drummers have their own bands. The pianist mentioned above is one of these too. We have been to concerts for all of these groups, back stage for Mr. Y’sto say nothing of parties at his studio and home. We invited Mr. Y to our house warming party and he brought his instrument and serenaded us and our guests unasked.

After their concerts they often have “sign kai”, meeting for autographs. I would always buy whatever CDs they offered for sale that I did not already have and they would sign these...always addressed to both my wife and I. Their friendships and their music have long been among my most cherished. Moved my CD cabinet to the storage room so that I have a place for the last piece of furniture I have coming. Moving the CDs, I dropped one of Mr. Ys, it opened and saw his message, “Thank you Kitsune and (exwife’s name).” written on the CD inside the jewel case. Momentarily immobilized with an emotional whirlwind, I was then filled with complete numbness, which is not any easier to deal with. The first concert proper we took our son to was Mr. Y’s daughter’s. He absolutely loved it. The CDs I bought then were gifts for him. No sign kai there though as the venue, in Ginza, was not large enough to accommodate one.

The main street through Ginza is closed to vehicular traffic on Sundays. On one previous trip there with our former neighbor and her granddaughter we heard a hand pan musician performing on the street. My first time to hear the instrument. Impressed, I bought a CD and would later find another album by the same artist in Apply Music. Both were added to my relaxing music folder and elicit fond memories of the trips to Ginza with my family and our friends. My son loves(ed?) the hand pan music too.

I have, of course, many play lists for my wide and eclectic interest in music which encompasses most everything except “Country AND Western” (Anyone catch the reference?) and rap, with notable exception in both. I always have music on in the background and my son often asked me to put a song that was playing in his playlist too. I kept his play list. Thought listening to it might bring comfort when needed. Doubt that it will. When one of his favorites in my list plays, comfort is the last it can bring at present. Who knows, one day, maybe.

He loves two of my all time favorite recording artists, Enya and Himekami. I have loved Enya since her crossover hit “Orinoco Flow” graced the airwaves with her angelic voice. The album it was released with has not a low point. Every piece is awesome. Many great memories made with this album and her earlier “The Celts” playing in the background. I was thrilled that my son was also immediately entranced by her voice and music. Similar with “Himekami”. My wife too loved Enya almost as much as I if not as much. Himekami too.

The people with whom my fondest memories were made don’t want anything to do with me. Not only are these memories.... (tainted?/spoiled? What word best describes their state? I have no idea. ) but too are many from long before he came to be or even from before his mother and I first met. Guess that is why sharing with others, even those you are the closets to, is risky. No wonder there are so many withdrawn folks in the world.

My mom has taken up the American version of mahjong and boccie ball, things that are available near her and not something she and dad did together. In the same vein, I have been considering taking a course in kintsugi. This is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with golden urushi/lacquer. This one of only two truly Japanese things that are also ironically so utterly unJapanese. But that is for later.