Amat
13h

Most people do not acknowledge what has been taken from them. It can be the small things that deliver pleasure, outings, meeting friends and family wherever or whenever you choose or just the freedom of moving about public spaces free from government interference. No matter what it is at its essence it's about each of us having control of our personal lives to do with what we choose - that autonomy was taken away. We all try to come to terms with it and get on with our life but all of us were subject to tyranny some soft and some had hard tyranny inflicted on them under the insidious banner of "public health". All that was done to us from 2020 onwards put tremendous pressure on personal lives and for many had awful repercussions.

Claudia
17h

Yes, the plandemic stole years of our lives from us all. So many people have physical and/or psychological issues - or even died - as a result. And the globalists are going to try to do it again, unfortunately.

I'm sorry that you're going through such a rough time of it.

