A modern reproduction of this image is currently framed and hanging in my kitchen/dinning room. The Temple and this wall are extant. The bridge is too but replaced with a modern structure. The temple is across the Kanda river from Ocha no Mizu Station on the JR Chuo and Sobu lines. The Marunouchi Subway line Runs under the road fronting the wall. It is the subway line seen from the next bridge (Hijiri-Bashi) up the river, crossing the Kanda river before reentering the ground in the famous photo spot of the area. As I take this line for my classes next to the Tokyo Dome and this line’s Ochanomizu station is the closest to my work location in Akihabara and that I studied for a year at Meiji University across the river, I have walked down the road seen here countless time. The south wall is seen here. The area and its train and subway stations get their names, Ochanomizu, which means “tea water” as this is where water for the Shogun’s tea was drawn. This fact has only known came to my knowledge. I asked a great many Japanese when I studied here 30 years ago and none knew the origin of the name.

Below is what the scene looks like today, taken from the same vantage point.

The road is on the opposite side the buildings seen here. The bridge bears the same name is in the same location as it was in the Edo Era.

The arched bridge in the back ground is the famous Hijiribashi Bridge built in 1927. In recent years, this bridge is lined with foreign tourists waiting for the subway to cross the bridge seen just in front and below Hijiribashi Bridge in this view.

Bridgehead light of the Shoheibashi Bridge, the bridge from which both the print and the modern view photo were taken.

Below is the same map I used for the post on Kanda Myojin with added marks in blue.

The blue “X” super imposed on the red “5” is the vantage point on the Shoheibashi Bridge for both the print and the modern photo of the same location.

The following two shots were take from the blue “X” marked “2” in Blue.

The White concrete wall on the top left bisecting the ancient wall is the Hijiribashi Bridge bridgehead.

Here is a view from across the Kanda river showing where the Marunouchi line returns to being a subway after crossing the river. The cables in the foreground are the power lines for the JR Chuo and Sobu lines.

Yushima Seido occupies its own block in the city and is encompassed by this wall. Across the street from its opposite side is the Kanda Myojin featured in my last post on ukiyoe.

Below are various photos of this Confusion Temple I have taken over the decades.

The view of the north wall as seen from near Kanda Myojin.

Above is a photo I took of an information plaque in the area depicting a woodblock print of the same location, (south wall of Yushima Seido, Kanda River and in the mid back ground, the Shoheibashi Bridge, from a different perspective.

Here is the east wall. In the background, across the river, is seen the dome and steeple of the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of St. Nikolai. Though of much more recent vintage, the Cathedral has its own long history from 1891.

Zoomed in shot of the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of St. Nikolai.

While my history with this area is somewhat long for a person’s life, over 30 years, the history of the area is much longer.

Enjoy.