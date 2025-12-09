I am a month behind in my move. In large part, this is due to the preexwife’s insistence that certain things be moved at times differing from my plans. Additionally, insomnia and depression make it hard to get up early on days I do not have class in the mornings, thus shortening the hours available for moving.

One big task I planned on completing in November is clearing out the rental storage. We lived in our home (which the house was once) for 8 years before we had our son. One of the three bedrooms upstairs was used for storage and in preparation for my son’s arrival, I rented a storage room nearby. The plan was to keep my stuff in there for a short time, sorting through, getting rid of what I didn’t need and finding places for the rest at home. Unfortunately, it quickly became a depository for family stuff which block access to my stuff; off season tires for the car, the extra carpet tiles we, by which I mean “I” put in the den, the excess cork tiles we (I) put in our son’s room, Christmas tree and ornaments, car cages, cat litter boxes, insect cages, wife’s and my bags, baby crib and all manner of stuff we didn’t want to just throw out and didn’t have time to anything with, got brought over to the storage room. I have been paying ¥9,100 a month for 12 1/2 years for it. I need this money to help cover rent on my apartment, thus it was my top priority to get taken care of. I just started it last weekend.

One of the tasks involved in this I finally begin tonight, sorting through Christmas ornaments to remove those from my family; ones that hung on the trees of my grandparents and ones I made as a child and others I hung on my parents’ tree. A large portion of the ornaments he has hung on the tree his entire life will suddenly be gone. I will, of course, leave him the hand made ones from his cousins and ones we bought for him, but heirloom ornaments, ones from my childhood and a couple I bought over the years will stay with me.

Not looking forward to doing this. Hard to contemplate his emotional state when putting up the tree without me and these ornaments this year.