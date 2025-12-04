Tokyo Med School Masking Madness
Yesterday, one class had 6 out of 11 first year med students masked, today I was a simulated patient for 13 fourth year med students, 7 of whom wore masks.
I saw a recent story about how Spain is reinstituting mask mandates for healthcare facilities because of potential "overwhelm" of cold and COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Apparently, healthcare systems are so fragile now that they require masking.
Medical students. Of whom one would have once expected more intelligence and discernment.
I would have imagined unthinking hypochondriacs would prefer a profession devoid of human contact.