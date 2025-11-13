Learned last night that a friend from we had not had contact with for quite sometime died of cancer. Same age as the preexwife, early 50s.

We knew this was going to happen. Wonder if it will ever dawn on the preexwife of what the cause could be.

Also learned that the preexwife’s mother’s condition has relapsed. In the past couple of years, she has suffered from a respiratory ailment and a mysterious heart problem. I was not aware that she was also under treatment for phlebitis. Apparently, the treatment was successful though unpleasant enough that it was thought a different medication would finish it off. Unfortunately, the disease rallied and has made a resurgence. I do not know the details, but the kids were warned that they will not be able to be around their grandmother as often as before. I am guessing, due to side effects.

Though no longer my problem, I continue to wonder WTH is going on in the preexwife’s head. Her parents have had severe health episodes predating the panic. All three of the conditions her mother has developed noted above are post clot shot. Whether she links these or not, it is clear that she will soon be looking after her parents as well as our kids, and all on her own. Oh!, and four cats and a new job. The Kid was at home during my brief stop by today. I think they have skipped school everyday this week so far. I know they didn’t go yesterday and today. As I stated before, I guess I should be thankful.

Mia followed me as usual but closer and more aggressively seeking attention than normal. Poor girl.