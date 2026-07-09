御厩川岸より両国橋夕陽見

Viewing the sunset over Ryogoku Bridge from the banks of the Sumida River.

Above we see a famous Hokusai print of Mt. Fuji seen from the East bank of the Sumida River and a little north of the famous Ryogoku Bridge. Bisected by the long fishing pole of an angler in the boat is the entrance of Kanda River in to the Sumida River.

As far as I could ascertain, I took this photo from the same vantage point. If we use the crane above the skyline of the city aa a guide and follow the line from the lowest point of it in view down, like the angler’s rod in the print, it too bisects the entrance of the Kanda River. These rivers are not at the same angles to each other as seen in the print, this is either due to a change of position from the old Ryogoku Bridge and the modern one bearing its name or a change in the Kanda River’s path or from an error in the artist’s view. Of these, I think the second the most likely. A little south of the current bridge is another river that is seen in other prints of this bridge from the other bank. The bridge is located as seen in many old prints in relations to these two smaller rivers with only the angle of the Kanda river changed. I doubt the artist, Hokusai, misunderstood the view as I understand that he still lived in this area, where he was born, when he was active.

Looking at the angles of the bridges in the print and the photo, I have chosen the wrong location. I used the general length and size of the bridge to assess the proper place. Seeing both on the large screen of my large iPad, I think I will go back and reshoot the scene from a position closer to the bridge that may align with the Kand River as seen in the Ukiyoe. A work in progress.

Mt. Fuji is obviously hidden by the buildings of modern Tokyo.