Needed to get up early, by which I mean within the 9 am hour to take out the trash before the collectors come and to get things needing to get done, done. My alarm went off at the correct time but I apparently shut it off instead of hitting snooze the second time it went off. I woke up at noon.

I started laundry and the coffee machine and left for the convenience store to withdraw my pay and buy a salad to go with the 40% off fried chicken I bought at the supermarket a couple of nights ago. Got back, hung up my laundry had brunch and coffee, checked email, looked up and it was already 2:20. Left as quickly as possible to get another load from the house. Today was the first time since last weekend I was able to make a trip over.

My son got home from school as I was loading the mini van. He waved from afar and smiled, seemed genuinely happy to see me. As he approached I asked if I could take him to cram school and happily responded in the affirmative. He then put his school backpack in the tatami mat room, grabbed his idiot phone and went into the restroom. I asked through the door what time he needed to leave and he replied 4:30. I stopped loading the car at the time, it was packed anyway and waited, and waited , and waited.

Mia misses me and she followed me up and down the stairs for every load and she climbed on to my lap to be pet as I waited. After a while, Shadow came down and the two took turns on my lap. Mia doesn’t get along with the other cats so the two could not stay that close to each other for long, so one would be on my lap and the other somewhere else in the room until she, both of these cats are female, come back and pushed the other off my lap.

After waiting for more than an hour, my son again late for cram school, preexwife came down and talked to him through the restroom door. He now doesn’t want me to take him. I was given an hour to do my shopping and unload the van and return it so that she could take him for the next session. Got the van back in time but only partially unloaded. This time I brought my iPad with so that I could get some work down as I waited.

My son acknowledged that he did say I could take him but he didn’t want me too now. I told him that it wasted my time to wait for his mother to take him and his mother’s too. He shrugged. I asked why he no longer wanted me to take him and he responded with the Japanese version of, “Hmmmm, I wonder.” As if I should know why. I have no clue.

Walking back to the apartment after dropping the van off, two more realities of the fast approaching Brave New World were witnessed. One is not new but I have not been able to work it in to any earlier post. Japan recently issued newly designed currency. The 500 yen coin was changed a while ago but the bills are quite new. It being cold and dry and I physically active running up and down the stairs of the house and apartment building I found myself suddenly very thirsty. Knowing the route well, I planned on getting a bottle of water from a vending machine near the park. The first one wasn’t working. Not the first time I have found an inoperable vending machine in Japan, but it is rare. Might be just the second time I have.

A little ways further there are two more machines. One would not take the new money and the other would not accept bills of as it was also not working properly. A fourth, further away finally provided the needed water. Each time the designs of the currency are changed, it takes a long time before all the vending machines are changed over. Years in many cases. Recall, if you will, that payment even at manned cashiers is now often through an ATM/Vending machine like thingamabob and that many fast food joints have similar kiosks. Not all accept the new bills nor/or the new 500 yen coin. Payment with cash is unnecessarily complicated.

The other thing was a new unmanned pay parking lot. Most have a barrier that raises after you drive over it preventing you from driving off until you pay through the vending machine/ATM. This new one was different. No such barriers. No Automatic Cashier Machine, (ACM). Just a bill board with a QR code and diagram showing how to pay through your idiot phone. First time to see the like. But we will more and more of it as cashless spreads like a plague.