12h

Sign at the local burger joint now encourages you to use your debit card since the penny has been discontinued.

It also states this.

“If using cash for payment PLEASE have exact change”

They don’t want you to have to pay that extra 2 cents by rounding up to a nickel!

(But of course they lose 2 cents if they have to round down)

We still use cash for almost everything we can.

Also from a business standpoint, I don’t get it.

They have to pay 2.9% charge on any card transaction vs nothing on cash.

It’s a not so slow creep now.

Next will be the nickel to go.

5h

The vending machine currency gap is such a vivid example of how tech transitions create these weird friction zones. When I was traveling through Japan a few years back, similar thing happned with IC cards vs cash at smaller stations. That QR-code-only parking lot feels like the endgame of this whole push tho, removing even the option of physical infrastructure.

