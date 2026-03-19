I just saw a commercial on TV at my teishoku restaurant where I now eat dinner Mondays and Thursdays. A father is sitting with his adult daughter in a park with sakura trees in full bloom in the back ground from every angle. He describes how she used to play with the fallen petals in the same park as a young girl and she hands him a beer. I shall never have the same experience with my son. I am suddenly thankful for the effects hay-fever has on my eyes, for I am in public.