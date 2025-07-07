Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Claudia
1d

Sorry, have been lurking lately. I've been a bit stressed and busy lately, but am still reading your posts, enjoying hearing about the good as well as the bad.

2 replies
David Taylor
1d

I don’t seem to get notifications for all of your updates and it seems a bit random but might just be the way I have things setup. If I don’t hear from you for a while, I’ll usually do a manual check. One possible reason for lack of comments might just be the fact that many of your posts tend to have a fairly negative vibe about them and centre around the same core topics. Don’t take this the wrong way and I might even be totally wrong on this but personally, although I have never met you, we have some things in common and you seem a decent guy and worth caring about. Most of my comments are intended to give you positive encouragement but if, after some time, positive comments don’t seem to help, it’s easy to become disheartened and also I do not want to be drawn into someone else’s negative vibe as I have enough of my own issues to deal with. It was therefore nice to see this post and to learn that you have found more work just when you needed that extra boost. And once again, I know the feeling of not knowing where the next dollar is coming from and can truly relate.

So please don’t be put off continuing to share the good and the bad but try to look for at least one potentially positive thing in at least every other post. Also I think many of us enjoyed your camping posts and I’m looking forward to reading about your first proper adventure with that.

There are also other aspects of daily life in Japan that might seem normal to you but might be interesting to some of your readers. An example from Hong Kong would be something as mundane as scaffolding. I walk past so many constructions sites here as it seems the city is always in a constant state of demolition and reconstruction. This has always been the case. But what is amazing to outsiders is when they see the scaffolding is often constructed using mainly bamboo.

Anyway, take care and stay positive and even the negative ones, only focus on them if you have a plan to change them. Ignore stuff you have little or no control over.

2 replies
18 more comments...

