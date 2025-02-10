We met with our life insurance agent yesterday. While I recalled that if I survive to 60 years of age that I can use the money spent on my premiums, or at least a portion of it, as a private pension. What I did not recall was that even if I stop paying the premiums before I reach 60 that I can still use what I paid into the policy. It turns out that I have a sizable amount in an unknown account. Viewed from my financial situation, it is a massive amount, half what I made last year. However, when viewed against the current cost of living, it is pitifully small. But, it is enough to make staying on here another year after being cast away to send my dunnage home feasible. Possibly.

I wrote earlier that it looked like I might be replaced with a real time, AI translator. Last Thursday I had classes again at this business, including one with the CEO. I have been hoping to get more classes with them but was greeted by the PIC, with the unwelcome news that there will likely be a break between the current classes and new ones as many of their new employees are taking off for exams or end of the school year trips. But I did learn that the filming I saw of the translator was to advertise the services they offer for foreign guests, which include the classes I teach, the dialogue I created for the classes and other materials made by others. Could be better but good news on the balance. Yeah!

But.

The news reports that the private med school I am starting my 21st year at has lost financial support from the government due to several high profile scandals. Even without this bad news, last year I was told that the one burning question all the full time faculty and staff had was how long before the school closes down. Nothing is stable in my life apart from insomnia.

Whether still in Japan or back home, it is strange knowing that this upcoming Spring will be my last with my kids and that they do not know this.

Knee update.

Anecdotal evidence on the effects of mental and emotional states upon the body, the day after my now pre-exwife informed me that I have to leave her house my knee started to hurt again. But so too did all my joints, just this one more. More interesting is the mass at the clot shot injection site is now also bigger and firmer. As I am growing accustomed to the pain of leaving, the condition of my knee has returned to what it was pre D-day but the mass in my bicep has not.

I meant to bring my cane with me on the trip to Hokkaido but forgot. I have not needed it for walking for awhile now. No longer need it to climb or descend stairs either. But standing on moving trains or busses, it is nice to have to prevent sudden shifts of weight on to it and as a physical barrier to other passengers and their bags. After twice surviving the 40 some minute one way trip between Shin Chitose air port and Sapporo standing with luggage and walking on the uncleared sidewalks and streets of Hokkaido, and then again for the hour plus train ride between Haneda and home without the cane, I haven’t used it since. I have used the DMSO gel a couple of times on both legs, not just the injured knee as they were sore after the Hokkaido trip.