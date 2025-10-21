Met briefly on Friday with my chosen realtor to drop off some documents. I have several strikes against me as a potential renter. One, I am not Japanese. Another is my low income and the last, I a not a regular employee. On the plus side, I am middle aged, teach at med schools, have lived in Japan for 25 + years and the biggest, I have a permanent resident visa. He hadn’t yet really looked for a place yet as I hadn’t provided the necessary docs, which I expected and thus dropped them off Friday.

I didn’t expect much in the way of places for out appointment today, which I had to cut short due to a lat minute schedule change by the preexwife, as is her want to do. Saw two places, both in areas I know well. Large enough, one recently remodeled with new wall paper and a brand new toilet. The building is not new but well maintained and bright.

The second I saw may be preferable, but it was already dark and the power is off; viewed it by light of my iPad. Seems a bit larger than the other and has some benefits over the first. The laundry machine hook up is inside rather than on the balcony and they have a first floor apartment available, which will allow for drying my tent and possibly to use the charcoal grill.

For the same cost there is a 5 room house available, which is tempting but too big. I didn’t look at it.

All are at the extreme high end of my budget, but are close to the station and would add just 5-10 minutes to my morning commute.

So far, only one of my bosses knows of my divorce, it is she who gave me permission to use her as an emergency contact. She told me today that as far as she knows, as the lesser earning spouse, I am entitled under Japanese law to half of the family assets amassed after marriage. Will look into this. While some of the preexwife’s are on the generous side, the financial demands are Spartan.

Here ends the update.