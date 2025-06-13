Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

BetterOffRed
1d

Government benefits and the e-tracking controls are as frustrating.

'Chime' is a huge FinTech platform company that digitally controls multiple services, and can "Home" all your other credit accounts including SS monthly deposits.

Oh, and Chime went public on the stock market this week, so don't expect improvements or better security any time soon.

Yup. As long as we can keep calm and carry on.

1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Guy Incognito
1d

There is nothing wrong with paper and ink. People have opted for "the easy way out", which may be a reference to suicide by the Beatles. I personally like doing things the hard way.

