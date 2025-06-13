The med school has a unique requirement for reimbursing its employees for work purchases. It requires the credit card statement of the personal card used for payment and it is up to us to redact it if we so desire. Irksome does not really hit the mark but let’s go with it. I am trying to get reimbursed for my subscription to a website I use for class materials. Now, three months worth.

Problem, my CC company no longer issues them on paper. The school says to just down load it which after several hours over several days, I have been unable to do so. The website will not accept my log in credentials, which is a common problem that have with many websites, especially if I have not logged in, in a while.

The website will not accept the saved login credentials but the app does. The app does not have functions to print or send my statement anywhere, so I cannot use it to get the documentation the school requires. If I change the password to access the website, I fear losing access to the app. I also suspect that the website is a zombie. When I have recently gone in to the service desk, they have me open the open the app, not log into the webpage. My boss and another full timer have gone to the website in question to see if they could find out if, and or how to get a statement. They could not. They are Japanese and can navigate websites in their language far better than I.

The school does not believe that there is no way to download a statement, which is a common feature of those who only deal with one systemI have found. My boss then took it upon herself to see if my concern over losing access to the app held water and called my CC companies help line. Here is the text of the email she sent me.

“OMG, Even human telephone support is unavailable. An AI will chat with me instead.

But it did not help.

Only when you lost the card or it is stolen, human telephone support is available.”

This is THE perfect example of technological revenge. Computers were supposed to make everything faster. What once took a month at most to accomplish has thus far taken three and I have not even been able to submit my claim yet.

Welcome to our brave new world. Or, as I once signed off with, enjoy what you have for as long as they let you have it.