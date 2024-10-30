Been a busy week and it is just Wednesday.

First, let me thank all who shared information on DMSO and treatments for injured knees. Have a lot of information sort through and digest. Special thanks to those who have offered to send DMSO and/or other treatments. The generosity of everyone, with the time, knowledge and more quite astounded me.

As I await supplies from substakers, I am still attempting to identify suitable products that can be procured locally and trying to stay off knee as much as possible. I am holding off getting an X-ray in the hopes that DMSO will work for me. Don’t want to get the ball rolling for a hospital stay until that is the only remedy left to try. Even without masks and all the rest of the panic, this would be my likely course of action. Japanese hospitals are best avoided. As far as I know, they still hold on to the practice of not discharging patients until their white blood cell count returns to normal.

Thanks again to everyone.