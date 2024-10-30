Been a busy week and it is just Wednesday.
First, let me thank all who shared information on DMSO and treatments for injured knees. Have a lot of information sort through and digest. Special thanks to those who have offered to send DMSO and/or other treatments. The generosity of everyone, with the time, knowledge and more quite astounded me.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
As I await supplies from substakers, I am still attempting to identify suitable products that can be procured locally and trying to stay off knee as much as possible. I am holding off getting an X-ray in the hopes that DMSO will work for me. Don’t want to get the ball rolling for a hospital stay until that is the only remedy left to try. Even without masks and all the rest of the panic, this would be my likely course of action. Japanese hospitals are best avoided. As far as I know, they still hold on to the practice of not discharging patients until their white blood cell count returns to normal.
Thanks again to everyone.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Medical malpractice paralegal here: It’s not a bad thing to wait for WBC to normalize though, since elevated = infection somewhere. Of course, how elevated is key & if one is discharged on antibiotics. On the other hand, lots of infections are hospital-acquired so yes, staying out of hospitals as much as possible is a good plan! Best of luck w/ the DMSO
Thanks for the update. Being a fox, you still have three other good knees to rely on. And, I agree about hospitals. I think I no longer get sick because I have avoided going to hospitals.