Many interesting takes on what I should do in respect to attempting to communicate with my son through social media. Since the time I asked you for your thoughts, for the most part, I have not. I did send a New Year’s greeting as the temple bells rang in the new year, but he did not respond even after seeing it some time later. In the two weeks since, I have messaged him twice with the same result. All arguments not withstanding, unless one has suffered being denied by their own minor children, one cannot understand the amount of pain an opened but not replied to message causes. It may be similar for a minor child who is treated like this by a parent or even when adult children are involved, but I cannot speak to those other than to say they may be as intense in feeling, but still not of the same quality. I want him to know that daddy loves him and is still there for him, but the pain from his silence is too much to bear daily.

Worse, he called to my cell phone last Friday saying he was scared. Still not sure about the situation, but he went to cram school and was to return on his own as his mother went out. Despite having my idiot phone in my hip holster which was on my belt, I did not feel the vibration and only learned he tried to call when I tried to call him after the time he should be home to ask if he could participate in the zoom call with his grandmother the next morning. Calling his cell phone got no answer. Calling the house phone finally did but he kept hanging up on me.

Apparently, he got scared coming home and called me along the way and left a message. Not hearing back from me, he called his grandparents and learned that his uncle was there visiting, who picked him up and brought him to the house.

Earlier I believe I reported on the visit I had with him the night after Christmas. The plan was to take him out for dinner and then stay at the house until he finished his homework, took a bath and went to bed. Instead, he read a book and kept telling me that I didn’t need to stay. When I told him that there would be few times now where I would be at the house, he acted as if he didn’t care. Walking Bach to the apartment, I realized that once I got the rest of my stuff from the house, I would no longer have any reason to be passing through the areas I have for 12 years with him. While not far from I now reside, except to revisit these places, there will be no reason to go through or past them again.

Tuesday I went over to the house to pick up another load of my stuff. This time as well as all others when both are there when I am moving, the two of them ignored me and were playing around, joking and laughing. Had but rarely seen this before I moved out. Instead, in the past few years they were always fighting between themselves. After the third or fourth time, I began to wonder if they were trying to show me just how much better their lives are now that I am not a part of them. After Tuesday, I think that is at least part of it, as they were over the top giddy. How would my moving out quell the fighting between themselves? I think it is all arranged performances. Then again, she does have our son on the happy pills and as she has suspected she is going through menopause, she may be on them too. Might be drug induced.

No contact with my son depresses me, contact with him depresses me much more.

Another thread that I have endeavored to weave into this tapestry of misery and woe is intertwined with others. Together, these threads are twisted into a cord of economic distress. Yesterday was the last day at the med school for the longest serving teacher there. I just finished my 21st year there and he, his 24th. The school, like most, has a mandatory retirement age. Given the fact that Japanese live decades after retirement and that their birthrate has been below replacement for generations, the policy of forced retirement is idiotic to a degree rarely reached. It is also extremely detrimental to the departing teacher.

He was always quite withdrawn, to the extent that even after working with him for 21 years I know less about him than I do those I worked with for only a year. That is not to say I know nothing about him. I know that in addition to his apartment in Tokyo, he had a house across Japan near the Sea of Japan, I think in Niigata. I know he had a Harley which he rode often during the warmer months. Covid destroyed his finances as completely as it did mine forcing him to move into his wife’s parents home. That is not going well and homelessness is an all too real possibility for him, especially after losing his last major source of income through forced retirement. He gave few words beyond on how technology had changed from the electronic dictionary, funny that should be brought up again, to AI leading him to learn how to work with his hands if he was to find a job. With that, he left. I had hoped to shake his had and wish him well.

Another thread has been talked about some but new information needs sharing. We have throughout the greater Tokyo area at least, what the locals call “Recycle Stores”. These are places where instead of throwing away your unwanted belongings, you can sell them and they are resold for cheap. I bought my gas stove/oven and microwave at one and ordered my fridge/freezer and washing machine through another. I also saw and picked up a proper ironing board for 600 yen. Later, I saw the exact same model at my local DIY store for 5,890 yen! Until recently, I went to this local recycle store to sell things, usually my son’s and preexwife’s unwanted items.

During Covid, the number of people selling has been on the increase as has the amount each was selling. The last couple of years I began to see for the first time people handing out fliers outside train stations for these stores advertising their buying services. These stores are increasing in number and in recent years have even infiltrating shopping malls and department stores. My last trip to my recycle store I experienced something completely new, a long line of cars waiting to enter the parking lot. There were three cars ahead of me and many more would line up behind me before I was able to park. Most were stuffed with items to sell.

The last thread of this cord is something I do not recall sharing anything about. I do not know when this began as my focus was elsewhere, but once I started looking for an apartment, starting one year ago, I noticed that many of those looking at the listings posted in an increasing number of realtors’ windows, by that I mean the number of realtor store fronts is increasing rapidly, are elderly. Mostly elderly men, but women too. A few weeks ago, an elderly Japanese woman called up to me from the street as I was hanging my laundry asking who I was renting from. She was interested in renting the apartment under mine.

Meanwhile parasitic government employees have received pay raises during the covid period. A recent headline told that Japan plans to import even more laborers with 70% of Japanese corporations eager to employ them. One wonders how long it will be before certain groups of this work force torch Meiji Jingu or the more culturally and historically important Ise Jingu as we see them do to Churches and synagogues in Europe and the U.S.. Sailing through rough seas with terrible headwinds, Japan chose to scuttle itself.

About half are masked again.