Saturday a yellow envelope with red lettering arrived. Glad tidings, it did not bring.
My native land is the U.S.. There, and I have reason to believe, many other nations have employers withhold income tax and all other ordinary payments residents are to pay to the national government regardless of amounts earned, hours worked and number of employees. Not so in Japan. If an individual employer pays less than ¥88,000 monthly, ¥1.06 million yearly, or for employs for less than 20 hours a week or has fewer than 51 employees, they are not obligated to withhold and pay into the pension system on behalf of their employees. This does NOT relieve the employee of the responsibility to pay into it, however and few bother to tell the employee this fact, especially non Japanese. Thus, it is common for gaijin living and working in Japan to be shocked when after many years here we learn that we are not enrolled in the pension system and are many years behind in our payments. Such is my case.
Earlier this year, a law was passed to revoke permanent resident visa for those not enrolled in the pension system, of which I wrote about earlier. Since the passing of this new law, I have received several mailings from the Japan Pension Service. The first one informed me that I was 14 years in arrears in payments into this program and demanded that I get caught up. I ignored this demand based upon an earlier mailing from years ago which made similar demands that my wife told me to ignore as the law, at that time, forbade them from making such demands and because the amount I would have to pay back exceeded a year’s worth of earnings at my current employment level and there is zero possibility of raising the funds demanded. Several more envelopes have been received and sat in a pile, unopened. The new arrival, and upon inspection one other in the stack had an ominous statement under the addressee window. Loosely translated, it reads; This envelope contains information vital not only to the addressee but also to the head of household, home owner and all members of the household. The yellow envelope with read demanded it be opened by Dec 11th. The contents inform that I must pay 2 years, not the 14 they earlier demanded, of missed payments with all of 2022’s due this upcoming January 4th or they will initiate procedures to seize the house and all its contents and any motor vehicles owned by the household. The payments are split into three, one for each year the missing payments are in. The 2022 bill is the smallest as it covers only the last 2 months of that year plus the first 3 of 2023. Them, by 2025, May 1st I must pay for the entire year of 2023 and by 2026 April 30 for 2024 up till October when I am to begin to pay monthly payments of ¥16,980. Those monthly bills are in the envelope I reported earlier to seem to have bills in it.
The total amount I must pay is more than two months’ pay now but is just slightly more than half a month of what I earned before the panic hit. From May 2022, I have not earned enough in a single month to pay my monthly bills without using saving to caver the shortfall. Now, I have ¥16,980 more to pay each month plus over two months worth of pay to get caught up on pension payments. Payments into a system that I cannot receive assistance from.
This is a pure cash grab and it affects Japanese too. The Japanese Pension system seems to be means tested. As dependent wives are also able to draw pensions based upon their husband’s pension payments, if they work they make sure to not breach the hourly or pay thresholds that would trigger paying into the pension system. This is true for dependent children too, part of the ¥1,030,000 wall I wrote about here.
These are being abolished so that even those who are all but barred from receiving benefits and those who already can receive them without paying more must all pay into the pension system. While this aspect is little different from welfare and other programs in the U.S., not having payments automatically deducted for all employees is a massive difference that traps many who unwittingly rack up years in unpaid payments.
This too, I could have avoided if only I had a way of knowing.
Serious question, at what point does believing that powerful forces are out to get you stop being paranoia and becomes established fact?
There is a possible out. I have until the 17th to prove I cannot not afford it and they may let me slide. I have my doubts but will go in to the city’s pension office tomorrow with my tax returns from 2020 and 2024 so they can see for themselves to results of their mad panic responses. I expect to have to talk to an old man whose voice is so soft that it would be scarcely audible in an empty room as silent as a tomb despite the cacophony of the city office and I’d bet he’ll be masked and behind some sort of plastic shielding. May I be wrong on all counts.
Fighting the establishment requires fortitude, so i send strength to you.
Culturally, does a submissive demeanor and the presence of your wife help or hinder petitions to government authority? Are there multiple stages to the process, and are there professional agents to represent you which might reduce your burden?
The US has layers of parasite services to assist in government programs and legal problems which feed on the bureacratic mess you face. I wish you good luck, a satisfactory resolution and marital harmony through the tough days ahead.
I second BetterOffRed's sentiments below. And thanks for the update.
I am familiar with the restaurant you mention. I have been there once. I will never go again. The funny thing is the robots had more personality than the human staff.
At this point, I will reiterate what I have been saying to myself and others as a way to inform others and to strengthen my convictions. Writing seems to help both of these. I refuse to pay into the pension system simply because...
1) I do not want to. They will try to manipulate you/me by calling us selfish. Thomas Sowell said something along the lines of "I never understood why it is selfish on one to want to keep his own money and not selfish for those to want to take the money of others."
2) I cannot afford it. I lost about 40% of my annual income due to non-sensical rebranded flu measures. I sight an escape in which I did not have to wear a mask. I had to take a pay cut to do so. I am also paying income taxes, local taxes, health insurance and consumption taxes. Considering the health agencies are indirectly responsible for this mess, I fell I should not be paying them any money. I also made a visit to the ward office and about 80% of the staff was masked. All sections were behind rebranded flu "protection" which I indirectly paid for via taxes. There are also small and insignificant seals on the ground in several locations reminding people not to vomit on the ground. These are most likely cheap on an individual level but considering the number it is no small cost. I, as a taxpayer, am probably paying for these, too. This money, along will all the money being spent on masks, can be used to help seniors. About 40% of the population is still wearing masks. This is pathetic and no efforts have been made by government officials to get people to stop waring them. The burden of the masks and the shots have caused health problems whose treatments I am also paying for in the form of healthcare payments. I don't get sick because I don't wear a mask, didn't get the shot, walk about 10,000 steps per day in the sunshine while picking up discarded masks as volunteer work. I do not see any other people doing this. The government should be paying me because I have been doing these for more than 3 years.
3) Paying all of the expenses above to support others makes it difficult for me to support myself, thus making me dependent on others to support me when I am older. It is a never-ending cycle which need to end.