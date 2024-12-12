Saturday a yellow envelope with red lettering arrived. Glad tidings, it did not bring.

My native land is the U.S.. There, and I have reason to believe, many other nations have employers withhold income tax and all other ordinary payments residents are to pay to the national government regardless of amounts earned, hours worked and number of employees. Not so in Japan. If an individual employer pays less than ¥88,000 monthly, ¥1.06 million yearly, or for employs for less than 20 hours a week or has fewer than 51 employees, they are not obligated to withhold and pay into the pension system on behalf of their employees. This does NOT relieve the employee of the responsibility to pay into it, however and few bother to tell the employee this fact, especially non Japanese. Thus, it is common for gaijin living and working in Japan to be shocked when after many years here we learn that we are not enrolled in the pension system and are many years behind in our payments. Such is my case.

Earlier this year, a law was passed to revoke permanent resident visa for those not enrolled in the pension system, of which I wrote about earlier. Since the passing of this new law, I have received several mailings from the Japan Pension Service. The first one informed me that I was 14 years in arrears in payments into this program and demanded that I get caught up. I ignored this demand based upon an earlier mailing from years ago which made similar demands that my wife told me to ignore as the law, at that time, forbade them from making such demands and because the amount I would have to pay back exceeded a year’s worth of earnings at my current employment level and there is zero possibility of raising the funds demanded. Several more envelopes have been received and sat in a pile, unopened. The new arrival, and upon inspection one other in the stack had an ominous statement under the addressee window. Loosely translated, it reads; This envelope contains information vital not only to the addressee but also to the head of household, home owner and all members of the household. The yellow envelope with read demanded it be opened by Dec 11th. The contents inform that I must pay 2 years, not the 14 they earlier demanded, of missed payments with all of 2022’s due this upcoming January 4th or they will initiate procedures to seize the house and all its contents and any motor vehicles owned by the household. The payments are split into three, one for each year the missing payments are in. The 2022 bill is the smallest as it covers only the last 2 months of that year plus the first 3 of 2023. Them, by 2025, May 1st I must pay for the entire year of 2023 and by 2026 April 30 for 2024 up till October when I am to begin to pay monthly payments of ¥16,980. Those monthly bills are in the envelope I reported earlier to seem to have bills in it.

The total amount I must pay is more than two months’ pay now but is just slightly more than half a month of what I earned before the panic hit. From May 2022, I have not earned enough in a single month to pay my monthly bills without using saving to caver the shortfall. Now, I have ¥16,980 more to pay each month plus over two months worth of pay to get caught up on pension payments. Payments into a system that I cannot receive assistance from.

This is a pure cash grab and it affects Japanese too. The Japanese Pension system seems to be means tested. As dependent wives are also able to draw pensions based upon their husband’s pension payments, if they work they make sure to not breach the hourly or pay thresholds that would trigger paying into the pension system. This is true for dependent children too, part of the ¥1,030,000 wall I wrote about here.

These are being abolished so that even those who are all but barred from receiving benefits and those who already can receive them without paying more must all pay into the pension system. While this aspect is little different from welfare and other programs in the U.S., not having payments automatically deducted for all employees is a massive difference that traps many who unwittingly rack up years in unpaid payments.

This too, I could have avoided if only I had a way of knowing.

Serious question, at what point does believing that powerful forces are out to get you stop being paranoia and becomes established fact?

There is a possible out. I have until the 17th to prove I cannot not afford it and they may let me slide. I have my doubts but will go in to the city’s pension office tomorrow with my tax returns from 2020 and 2024 so they can see for themselves to results of their mad panic responses. I expect to have to talk to an old man whose voice is so soft that it would be scarcely audible in an empty room as silent as a tomb despite the cacophony of the city office and I’d bet he’ll be masked and behind some sort of plastic shielding. May I be wrong on all counts.