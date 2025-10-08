Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Jimmy Gleeson
2d

The first smartest guy in the world would have simply rejected your subscription to his newsletter. /s

This past week on Facebook, I got the silent treatment as well. A friend who is also an amputee recommended the yearly COVID boosters and flu shots. When I agreed that people should take care of their health, but should question if vaccination is a way to do it, he gave personal anecdotes. When I countered the narratives he gave with what I thought were reasonable alternative thoughts and explanations, the thread we had disappeared.

Examples of he said/I said:

He said he was in the hospital with someone who got Covid and was hospitalized for eight months.

I said, he no doubt was hospitalized for a reason, but the false PCR was what rendered a "COVID positive case.

He also said that vaccination is required for him to help fellow amputees in a hospital setting.

I said that would be a dealbreaker for me, and it makes no sense in terms of both the cold and flu shot/Covid shot because neither prevents infection/transmission. Also it is a horrible argument to state that someone should get a vaccine because it will prevent other restrictions.

Third anecdote was that someone who got Covid before the vaccine was available made it so they had a bad outcome and are still recovering.

To this I asked what were the person's pre-existing conditions were, and had they been subject to any of the hospital protocols introduced in 2020.

What I don't like about social media is if someone else is responsible for the original post, and I reply, that reply is wiped out even from my activity feed. But it is their original post, just I didn't realize that such dissent was so dangerous as to warrant it being deleted.

Trish
2d

Wow, I’m sorry he was so nasty

