AH HA, an earlier question I asked seems to have been solved. “Email disabled for Kitsune, Maskless Crusader”, seems to mean that I have been banned by a substacker.

Substaker “2nd Smartest Guy in the World” posted a a thread titled; “Exclusive: OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employees Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries”, saying “This is a bombshell story….”.

I asked how is it a bombshell, OSHA publicly announced this during the panic? Wasn’t just healthcare either. OSHA has their own version of VERS and they suspended it for all industries for the stated purpose of combating “vaccine hesitancy”.

He responded with the following.

I responded that insider info and whistleblowers are not needed as it was publicly posted, like 3 years ago.

His reply.

My response was along the lines of “Hate to tell you, I read about this on OSHA’s website years ago. Might still have a screen shot or it downloaded somewhere.

Next email I get is “Email disabled for Kitsune, Maskless Crusader” and he has erased my comments and his reactions to them. Here is the article I read way on May 31, 2021 that lead me to go to OSHA’s website and see for myself.

OSHA Suspends Requirement That Employers Report Vaccine-related Injuries.pdf

Seems one 2nd smartest guy in the world can’t stand being scooped by a mere 4 1/2 years.