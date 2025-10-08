AH HA, an earlier question I asked seems to have been solved. “Email disabled for Kitsune, Maskless Crusader”, seems to mean that I have been banned by a substacker.
Substaker “2nd Smartest Guy in the World” posted a a thread titled; “Exclusive: OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employees Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries”, saying “This is a bombshell story….”.
I asked how is it a bombshell, OSHA publicly announced this during the panic? Wasn’t just healthcare either. OSHA has their own version of VERS and they suspended it for all industries for the stated purpose of combating “vaccine hesitancy”.
He responded with the following.
I responded that insider info and whistleblowers are not needed as it was publicly posted, like 3 years ago.
His reply.
My response was along the lines of “Hate to tell you, I read about this on OSHA’s website years ago. Might still have a screen shot or it downloaded somewhere.
Next email I get is “Email disabled for Kitsune, Maskless Crusader” and he has erased my comments and his reactions to them. Here is the article I read way on May 31, 2021 that lead me to go to OSHA’s website and see for myself.
OSHA Suspends Requirement That Employers Report Vaccine-related Injuries.pdf
Seems one 2nd smartest guy in the world can’t stand being scooped by a mere 4 1/2 years.
The first smartest guy in the world would have simply rejected your subscription to his newsletter. /s
This past week on Facebook, I got the silent treatment as well. A friend who is also an amputee recommended the yearly COVID boosters and flu shots. When I agreed that people should take care of their health, but should question if vaccination is a way to do it, he gave personal anecdotes. When I countered the narratives he gave with what I thought were reasonable alternative thoughts and explanations, the thread we had disappeared.
Examples of he said/I said:
He said he was in the hospital with someone who got Covid and was hospitalized for eight months.
I said, he no doubt was hospitalized for a reason, but the false PCR was what rendered a "COVID positive case.
He also said that vaccination is required for him to help fellow amputees in a hospital setting.
I said that would be a dealbreaker for me, and it makes no sense in terms of both the cold and flu shot/Covid shot because neither prevents infection/transmission. Also it is a horrible argument to state that someone should get a vaccine because it will prevent other restrictions.
Third anecdote was that someone who got Covid before the vaccine was available made it so they had a bad outcome and are still recovering.
To this I asked what were the person's pre-existing conditions were, and had they been subject to any of the hospital protocols introduced in 2020.
What I don't like about social media is if someone else is responsible for the original post, and I reply, that reply is wiped out even from my activity feed. But it is their original post, just I didn't realize that such dissent was so dangerous as to warrant it being deleted.
Wow, I’m sorry he was so nasty