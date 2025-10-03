Last month and the beginning of this one have been exceptionally busy with much to report upon in the tech., employment and personal realms, but I have been too busy to do so. Most but not all, negative.

I should be working on other things, but need to share this. Having to keep such important info from those who most need to know has been hell, especially during this period. I am looking to move out in October, or November if I can’t swing a departure this month. As I did not want to spoil The Kid’s birthday for the rest of their life, I stuck around through September. This weekend is the local matsuri, which they have been practicing drums hard for, for the past few months and weekly the last. Ironically, this will be the first time all can participate, as a family, in the 9 years since we were first invited to join and 8 since officially joining. So I was planning on telling the preexwife that it is my intention to leave as soon as I can arrange it after the festival, sometime next week.

Today she handed me her terms for the divorce. 3 and 1/2 pages, but that is due to the fact that it is in both Japanese and English. Overall, it does little more than answer some questions I had that I thought we would be working out starting next week; how long can I use the car, am I going to have a fight over the furniture and furnishings I bought for “our” home and if she really intended to refund what I paid towards the mortgage. The answers to all these are positive. Though, I suspect that there will be fights as I doubt she remembers that it was I who bought certain items, such as the bed, the book cases, coffee maker, dish washer, big a/c, iron and a hell of a lot more. If I do not have the receipts, it will be because they were recently thrown out over her constant pestering over my stuff being in the way. She is also wanting to pay half of refund by a date to be agreed upon with Mthethwa second “after a certain period plus one month”. I have no idea what is her thinking here.

On the bad side, she is expecting child support. She earns so much more than I and this being one of the reasons she is throwing me out, how does she expect I should pay? How does she expect that I can? However, she links this to visitation rights, so perhaps using this only as a method to deny visitation rights is her plan. She also expects monthly financial aid for the cats and leaves the question of what happens with them unanswered. Additionally, I am to help shoulder cat care costs beyond food and litter and middle school, high school, university and marriage for the kids, after being thrown out.

As she is throwing me out and apart from refunding what I paid towards the home loan, and not the same amount that I continued to pay each month for our savings, I was not expecting for her to be demanding that I have any responsibilities after I physically left. Rights and responsibilities are two sides of the same coin; she seems to think that see gets all the rights and I all the responsibilities. IF, I was the main bread winner AND the divorce my idea, then she may have grounds for these demands. But that is not the case. It is she who went back on many of our promises and agreements between each other, especially on money and child raising and she who has been driving me away, I didn’t take the bait tempted though I was, for years.

I would have taken the bait and left had it got as bad as it eventually did, before we had our first child. It is she who is throwing me out, not I who is leaving.

When my earnings dropped below my monthly expenses early in the panic, I considered long and hard about leaving. Then I would think of the kids, the relationship between The Kid and I was nowhere as bad as it is now, and I stayed, hoping and praying that the madness would soon end. It didn’t.

Then as my savings dropped so low that I would soon not be able to afford airfare to the States, another soul searching was under taken. Same result. My savings dropped to just a couple hundred dollars worth of yen and were still that low when hit with the Nenkin bill. She is deducting the 2 years of back payments from the refund she is giving me. When first contacted by the nenkin office, she told me not to pay it, as they could not compel payment. That was once actually the case. But when we got the notice that they would seize her house and car unless paid in like 10 days, well she paid it. Now, of course, she wants it back.

Won’t argue against this, I couldn’t have paid it when they first notified me of it, though at the time I still thought my taxes paid for it, but she will get reimbursed for this and I have to continue paying for the cats and the kids? On my pay? I may be leaving the country earlier than I was planning on. I simply cannot pay for rent, nenkin, the national health care scheme, utilities and food, AND child and cat support. Even without these demands of hers, life is going to be greatly simplified.

She is getting her money’s worth out of me before I leave. I had to take The Kid to cram school again. They dilly dallied again and could not get there in time if they took the train. As is their game, right before it is time to go, they get sick and have to miss class. They pull this each and every time, yet when their mother suggests they just quit, they do not want to. They say they enjoy cram school but just cannot go today because they are not feeling well. The nightly fight between the two started again. The kid is on the floor throwing a tantrum worthy of a toddler and bawling their eyes out. Finally getting tired of this, the preexwife grabs the phone to call the school to cancel the course The Kid is taking. The Kid’s screaming and crying increases as they plead for her to not call and says that they are going to the cram school. Each time this happens, at least once daily, I ask myself, “And she wants to deal with this on her own!?”. I took The Kid to cram school and on the way back bought boxes for packing for the move. If I stay until January as she had stated in the past, I must get the flu shot, clot shot and wear a mask at all times, including in the house, so that I do not catch nor spread the flu or covid to The Kid during their testing period.

Tomorrow night the matsuri begins. I have not been to a single meeting this year because I cannot keep the divorce secret from them that long and the rest of the family belong to the music troupe which shares several members with the group I am in. I still need to keep quiet about this, so this weekend is not going to be fun, though I will do my best to appear to be having fun during the first and last matsuri as a “family”.