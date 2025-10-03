Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
3d

I have not been reading here for long, so I'm sure I am not seeing all of the complications. It is extraordinarily difficult, perhaps impossible, to make well-reasoned decisions for all concerned while you are embedded in abuse and ongoing trauma. Being kind and considerate of people who are the opposite does not honor anyone. It's like wrapping empty boxes and adding gold ribbons only to put them under a Christmas tree already on fire. It depletes internal and real resources you will need on the other side. Sincerely wishing you courage and luck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
3d

By your lack of recent posts I surmised that your marital complications had escalated.

Glad to hear from you and wish you Godspeed.

Life is hell sometimes.

Hope you get professional assistance with the split.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture