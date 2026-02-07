Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
18h

Glad you connected with Matsuri men. Isolation is depressing, and from what you relate they respect you.

David Taylor
8h

It was sad to read this but so heartwarming to know how the Matsuri group truly care about you. Hopefully you will find even deeper and more meaningful friendships from this and that guy who seems to want to help you find work could be a great asset. Most of my life I have found jobs through just knowing people. I almost never had to formally apply for a job. People know my skill sets and will match them up with other people they know who need them. And my success rate is very high. Usually after being introduced, it tends to be an informal chat where I get to understand what is required and then agree on the terms. I hope that happens in your case. It might even lead to different kinds of work. Last year was the best year I had since the madness began in terms of income and in fact if I calculate my earnings on a daily basis, the rate of pay was about 3 times more than I ever earned before. This was simply due to just knowing someone who knew someone else who needed a reliable guy in this part of the world on a call out basis. In fact I never even had an interview or met the boss of the company. It was all done via a WhatsApp exchange. Make full use of the contacts you have, not in a selfish way but just so they know your situation and I’m sure all kinds of positive things will come from this new dynamic.

