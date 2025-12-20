2025 keeps proving my long held belief that no matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. First, informed on Jan 3rd this year that Preexwife is throwing me out of the house and having to keep this secret from my family and son until a month ago, I have had go through last times to do things with my son as if they were not the last times, including planning for events next summer knowing that I would not be a part of the execution of those plans.

Days after finally telling my parents of the divorce, my dad is killed by the hospital. Too much to say on this to say anything.

Last night I learned that my son, who is 12, was diagnosed with depression before I moved out 5 weeks ago and has been on anti depressant medication for over a month and that neither he nor his mother told me. She apparently believes I would blame my son for this. To say that I am devastated would be an understatement of epic proportions. Not only have I lost my son and father within the same month, my son will be losing himself to medication.