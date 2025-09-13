Just receive an email from Substack. The subject line reads; “Email disabled for Kitsune, Maskless Crusader”
The short body is just two lines. “Email:” followed by an email address that is not my own.
Second line: Prior Status: Free Subscriber”
Has someone blocked me or has a free subscription I was given expired. I am inclined to think the latter but the timing does not seem right and I have had several free subscription run out but do not recall receiving this notification.
Anyone have a clue? I sure don’t
P.S. I thought I posted this weeks ago but found it in my drafts folder earlier today. I just received another of these and decided to ask.
Your new green background is very pleasant and gentle on my eyes.
I cannot precisely interpret the message you received but I'd guess someone who doesn't have time to read may have deleted a number of free Substack subscriptions so he doesn't have to pay a storage fee. (That happened to me recently and in response I deleted a number of subscriptions myself.)
I'd like to know what this means as well, because I have never received anything like this.