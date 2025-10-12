Since I began teaching English in Japan in the 90s as a college student, most of my students have been female. Back then, few males took English classes for their jobs did not require it. While the jobs of females may also not have required the language, having competency in the language was a skill that could help them in their careers.

Another factor is at play here. While not what it once was, in the 90s Japanese men were not allowed to fail, while women were not expected to succeed. In foreign language acquisition, this meant that the few men who took English lessons just sat silent, as a rule, while the females actively participated in class, made their mistakes, learned from them and excelled in the course.

Things have changed in this regard but so have my employers. I am now mostly employed by schools that have me teaching either female only classes or mostly female classes. Having so many women as students, I am bound to have some who are exceptionally attractive by all measures. This year I have been either blessed or cursed, depending upon how one chooses to look at it, with more than my fair share of exceptionally hot babes in my classes.

In one all female med school class last week I taught them why it is not recommended to ask patients if they drink. I randomly choose several students and asked them, “Do you drink?”. One answered, “I am nineteen.”. “That is not what I asked.”, I said in a jocular fashion. Laughter throughout the class. Discussion followed on this topic before they were to practice interviewing their partners. Near the end of the period and with the pair of students just in front of me including a student who had already graduated from another college and thus older than than her classmates and who had professed her love for beer, I asked her what her favorite beer was. She answered and I told her she was wrong. As the pairs finished, their attention naturally turned to the discussion I was having with this older student who was shocked to hear from me that her answer to my question on what her favorite beer was, was wrong. I told her that all who love beer have the exact same favorite beer, and asked her what it was. Now the entire class is shouting out answers. “Asahi Super Dry!”. “Sometimes.”I responded. “Guinness!” “Ah! That is my second favorite!”. More information is given. “It is rare, though more rare for men than for women.” “You cannot not buy it.” What beer is it? Then I play a favorite song of mine.

The older student, whose English is excellent, upon hearing the chorus, erupts in laughter as shouts “Yes, yes, yes!”, again and again. Understanding what is going on, the 19 year old who is fluent in my language and is especially hot, says, “Mister Kitsune, you can buy me a beer.” Jaws drop and eyes go wide all around the classroom as they first gaze upon her in disbelief and then me for my reaction; which was as follows, “You just told me that you are 19.” Guffaws all around except for the poor 19 year old who is pouting as if no one has ever pointed before. A standard day in the life of Kitsune prior to the panic.