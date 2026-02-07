My nursing school had their entrance exam today. Those who wrote portions of the test must be on hand during the test to answer any questions the applicants may have and after the test, grade them.

Until this year, my boss and I, the two who write the English Language portion, split the tests between the two of us and each grade half based upon criteria we devise before hand. We graded them by marking pencils. I need to add that we are grading the essay question only as the other questions are multiple choice and scantron sheets are used.

This year, we graded with a computer. Hopeful students wrote their essay answer on the back of the scantron sheet which was also scanned. Their answers were then displayed on the screens of two different computers. We choose to grade them together instead of individually and then reconciling any differences later. Unlike past years, each of them graded all the tests instead of each doing only half.

The software automatically advanced the screen to the next test once we enter the score. However, more than 10% did not register and required us to reenter them. Both of our entries failed to register on many of these, causing us to regrade them. My boss was nearly in tears. Not a happy camper, she.

Afterwards, she told me that she told the school she was against such a system in a meeting discussing if they should get it. They did not listen, because why would a financially strapped school whose president was arrested a year ago for embezzling funds pass up an opportunity to spend money on a system that is inferior to marking by hand?