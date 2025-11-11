What to Make of This?
Change of address form for the med school.
I sent my new address to my boss at the med school. Attempting to change it in the system, initiated a back and forth with admin that eventuated in me receiving the form below.
Below are the same translated with an online translator.
Several alarm bells are going off and shall not be silenced until I talk with my boss tomorrow between classes. To remind those who may have forgotten and to inform those not with me long enough to know, due to information received from my ward office over 20 years ago, I am not enrolled in the national health care scheme. Will changing my address lead to me being “caught” and literally bankrupt me?
Whether it does or not, look at all the documentation I am to provide for a simple change of address. It should be no more that old address and new address. Why do I need to tell them the reason for the address change? I do not receive a housing allowance. I just need my mail going to the right place and for the appropriate changes to the cost of the commute.
Look at all they require for other changes. People really think they can just say “No.” to all that they are funneling up towards? The only possible way is to surrender the freedom to change any aspect of your life, for any change triggers a crazy amount of verification to ensure that you are all plugged in to everything they want you plugged into.
It's happening in the USA as well. I wasn't able to withdraw cash from my bank account for a roof repair without giving the bank a copy of the roof repair estimate.
Can you only fill the relevant part for the address change? Instead of opening too many cans of worms, to change your address looks like it only requires the top left corner, and leave blank everything besides your employee ID, name, and two addresses. They may just need a piece of paper for the data entry person to do the necessary.
I say this because I have had the same reaction to (e.g.) insurance forms in the States. Here in your example I see so many caveats in the instructions: "In the case of..." and "If you are claiming..." and "Contract employees do not need...", although I realize it may come across differently in Japanese.
Still, the issue here appears to be possibly the same: someone has created one form for five or six different purposes. If you want to changes in any of these things, this is the one form. But for any single change you only fill that section. So, you only have to give a reason for moving *IF* you are now making an application for housing allowance, other answers or paperwork for getting or changing a commuting allowance, or adding dependents, etc., at least that is what it looks like to me.
Otherwise, can you change your address at the post office, have them forward it & inform the bureaucracy?