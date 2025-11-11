Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vince's avatar
Vince
2d

It's happening in the USA as well. I wasn't able to withdraw cash from my bank account for a roof repair without giving the bank a copy of the roof repair estimate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
2d

Can you only fill the relevant part for the address change? Instead of opening too many cans of worms, to change your address looks like it only requires the top left corner, and leave blank everything besides your employee ID, name, and two addresses. They may just need a piece of paper for the data entry person to do the necessary.

I say this because I have had the same reaction to (e.g.) insurance forms in the States. Here in your example I see so many caveats in the instructions: "In the case of..." and "If you are claiming..." and "Contract employees do not need...", although I realize it may come across differently in Japanese.

Still, the issue here appears to be possibly the same: someone has created one form for five or six different purposes. If you want to changes in any of these things, this is the one form. But for any single change you only fill that section. So, you only have to give a reason for moving *IF* you are now making an application for housing allowance, other answers or paperwork for getting or changing a commuting allowance, or adding dependents, etc., at least that is what it looks like to me.

Otherwise, can you change your address at the post office, have them forward it & inform the bureaucracy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture