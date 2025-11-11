I sent my new address to my boss at the med school. Attempting to change it in the system, initiated a back and forth with admin that eventuated in me receiving the form below.

Below are the same translated with an online translator.

Several alarm bells are going off and shall not be silenced until I talk with my boss tomorrow between classes. To remind those who may have forgotten and to inform those not with me long enough to know, due to information received from my ward office over 20 years ago, I am not enrolled in the national health care scheme. Will changing my address lead to me being “caught” and literally bankrupt me?

Whether it does or not, look at all the documentation I am to provide for a simple change of address. It should be no more that old address and new address. Why do I need to tell them the reason for the address change? I do not receive a housing allowance. I just need my mail going to the right place and for the appropriate changes to the cost of the commute.

Look at all they require for other changes. People really think they can just say “No.” to all that they are funneling up towards? The only possible way is to surrender the freedom to change any aspect of your life, for any change triggers a crazy amount of verification to ensure that you are all plugged in to everything they want you plugged into.