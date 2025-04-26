Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Jimmy Gleeson
9h

Bad times.

Since I have never been married, all I can tell you is that marital status won't make your problems go away. I thought that the benefit of marriage, the good ones I have seen, is that when the bad comes, you have someone to share it with. But if you get into marriage thinking that your problems will go away, it will only compound them.

I am an architect of my own demise in so many ways. One of the ways is from watching so much television and movies depicting men as being a lot of the bad in relationships, I vowed not to be "that guy" who bothers women in that matter. But here is the kicker...when you vow to not bother people, people will not bother with you.

I have a friend who is a folk singer, and the one thing from my last call with him that stuck out is

"In dealing with women, you can be right, or you can be happy."

I am without a woman, so guess what that makes me?

A lot of marriages ended during COVID-19. Here in the States, I think part of it was just the square footage issue. You trap people together and they have no place to go, it's going to create a powder keg. You see it in your own life. You don't have your own space where you can work in peace, and this has caused friction between you and your wife.

I think women have an uncertainty principle when it comes to men. Women think they know what they want in a man, but when they have it right before them, they realize they want something else.

JC's avatar
JC
34m

There's the cultural trend in Japan.

And then there's the empathy-robbing jabs. I'm not saying that everyone who is jabbed has lost their empathy - but they have to work harder at it to re-join the pathways severed by the shots.

Humanity is splitting, and it's weird. I'm sorry that the faultline is so close to your home.

