There are several posts in the works but, as they say life keeps getting in the way. Had to get the Hegseth post out there. I have one on how this school year is shaping up compared to the horrible one last year, one on dealing with the upcoming loss of my family but a related one happened today and I want to get it out as it still burns.

Knowing that I must depart after the Kid takes their Jr. High entrance exam, I have entered a phase where yearly activities are being performed by me for the last time. Last week I brought down and set up the Children’s Day decorations…for the last time. As I set it up, I decided to write and leave a note inside the box telling them I love them. The then exwife will probably throw it out without sharing it with the kids, but I have to try.

I have lived in this house for 20 years. It, the neighborhood, my neighbors, will all be but a memory soon. As I walked to my barber of two decades to get a haircut today, I realized that I will have to find one near wherever I end up hanging my hat. When my turn for a haircut cut came, there now being no others in the shop, he confided to me that his wife suddenly told him that she wants a divorce. Did so by SNS. He and I are the same age and our wives also share the same age with each other. His story is much like mine though he having stable working hours, he did not witness as many clues over the years that his marriage was failing. He reported the same as I have observed with my preexwife, a growing appearance of not wanting to be in the company of their husbands. He chalked it up as part of the natural aging process; though bothered by it did not expect his wife to suddenly tell him she wants a divorce. They both are Japanese.

Reasons are much the same, while it is perfectly okay for our wives to constantly be complaining about us, we are wrong to ever show any degree of displeasure, according to our respective preexwives. Money is a big factor. Having to pay business insurance despite not being allowed to open for business for much of the first 4 years of the panic, his savings are gone and business has not returned to prepanic levels, so his business is currently a drain on her finances. Like me, he has no money, giving all his for his family. Like me, if his preexwife had said this 5 years ago (he framed it that way and not pre Covid) he had money to start over, but not now.

Same ages as my preexwife and myself but married at more traditional ages, they have been married for 32 years, yet she is just throwing it all away. Their one child is older than our oldest but only by 3 years. He too must leave once his son takes his high school entrance exams. He, as I, worry about the prospects of our kids after divorce. Good schools and companies do not like to accept children of broken families. There is also the belief, true or not matters not, that children whose parents divorced are more likely to get divorced themselves which hurts their marriage prospects too. Our preexwives do not care.

He wonders what kind of life he will be able to cobble together after he gets the ol’ heave ho. We are to them, outgrown toys, as my barber puts it. However, as my kids go to him for their haircuts, I could not share that my wife has done the same to me.

As several of you have suggested, he believes that menopause might be fueling it. He also cited TikTok which now features many Japanese women talking about how happy they are after divorce. I have long thought my preexwife was getting strange ideas from somewhere. As far as I know, she does not have TokTok but she reads a lot and has many facebook friends. But she long ago began ascribing things to me that are completely alien to myself.

Comments prior to this event foreshadowed it, or would have if they hadn’t left me so utterly confused. When I got my permanent resident visa I was happy to show it her and was going to suggest we go out to celebrate. Instead of sharing the joy, she brusquely said, “Good for you, now you can divorce me and still remain in Japan!”, turned around and left the room. Stunned me. Somehow, she got it her head that the only reason I married her was so that I could live in Japan. The reason I stayed in Japan was because I married her. The original plan was to stay in Japan for between 3 to 5 years and then return home. Marriage was not in the plan at all. Having been previously engaged to a Japanese woman who broke it off over email and I already 30 when I returned to Japan, I had no interest in getting married and starting a family when I likely would not live to see our kids’ weddings. She knows this, or knew it until she replaced this knowledge with whatever idea she developed with or without any help. But I think she had help.

My barber believes this is a growing trend. There is his tiktok experience and additionally, among his friends, this seems to be suddenly happening. One difference between the two of is that his preexwife assured him that she doesn’t hate him, just doesn’t want him around any more and that it costs too much for him to stay. I’m pretty sure my wife hate’s me, or at least hates whatever idea she has developed about me. She certainly hates that I cannot simultaneously help out at home more and earn more money. She hates that she had to pay my nenkin or lose her house and car. She even referenced FATCA, which she had ignored me on for the past 12 years. When she went in to have her turbo tumor removed she got angry when I asked when visiting hours were. She did not want I nor the kids to visit her while she was in the hospital and angrily let me know it. Turns out, we couldn’t anyway, cuz covid, but still, what a way to react to being asked when visiting hours are by your husband. Then we have the kidney stone and twisted knee episodes. Like I said, I knew our relationship was in peril.

Around 20 years ago Japan went from having the lowest or at least one of the lowest divorce rates in the world to suddenly being second. The demographic leading the charge was women upon their husbands’ retirement. As soon as their husband retires, they are entitled to half his retirement money if they divorce. And so, suddenly they began to do so. Workshops on how to get the most out of your soon to be exhusband sprung up all over the place. Now, twenty years later, it seems that another generation of Japanese wives are starting their own trend. I hope it is not the case, but yes or no, it doesn’t help my situation, nor my barber’s.