Jimmy Gleeson
1d

And ever more ridiculous.

I had been corresponding with an agency for work-related issues.

One of the things I was asked to do was to print out documents, sign them, and upload them. And they were very specific in saying that it had to be a wet signature.

This made my brain hurt.

So you want me to print out the documents, sign them, and then scan them and re-upload them? I asked.

"Yes."

"How about I simply sign them and then upload them back?"

"Has to be a wet signature he states."

"How can you tell the difference between a wet signature and a signed online signature?"

(No good answer.)

Naturally, I signed the document using a Wacom tablet and uploaded it and government agencies did not rush in and tackle me to the floor.

DLiteful
1d

At my dr’s office: “ Good news! We are going paperless in our ongoing campaign to help the environment.

What does that mean for you?

You will now receive your bill thru text or email and no longer receive any paper statements.

You can now just click the link and make your payment right through your phone.”

I didn’t read it last time and couldn’t figure out why they kept texting me to pay $30.40. I just assumed it was a reminder but I would get a bill.

You also cannot directly call the dr’s office.

All calls are first sorted by AI phone tree and then a human will assist but will never actually connect you to anyone in the office.

Just a VM if you need to reach a dr.

(And my dr says she never gets the messages)

