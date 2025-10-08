Just found this in the in box of my school email account.
“To all concerned parties
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank you for your support. This is the General Affairs Department.
In order to improve operational efficiency and promote paperless operations at our university, We have decided to introduce the electronic contract system “CloudSign.”
In conjunction with the start of system use, we will be holding an online briefing session for all stakeholders as follows:
We will provide a demonstration of everything from an overview of CloudSign to the actual operational flow and steps for receiving data.
To all faculty and staff involved in the contract, we ask that you please take the following measures to ensure a smooth transition to this system:
We understand that you are very busy, but we hope that you will be able to attend as soon as possible.”
Yippe! Can hardly wait.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
And ever more ridiculous.
I had been corresponding with an agency for work-related issues.
One of the things I was asked to do was to print out documents, sign them, and upload them. And they were very specific in saying that it had to be a wet signature.
This made my brain hurt.
So you want me to print out the documents, sign them, and then scan them and re-upload them? I asked.
"Yes."
"How about I simply sign them and then upload them back?"
"Has to be a wet signature he states."
"How can you tell the difference between a wet signature and a signed online signature?"
(No good answer.)
Naturally, I signed the document using a Wacom tablet and uploaded it and government agencies did not rush in and tackle me to the floor.
At my dr’s office: “ Good news! We are going paperless in our ongoing campaign to help the environment.
What does that mean for you?
You will now receive your bill thru text or email and no longer receive any paper statements.
You can now just click the link and make your payment right through your phone.”
I didn’t read it last time and couldn’t figure out why they kept texting me to pay $30.40. I just assumed it was a reminder but I would get a bill.
You also cannot directly call the dr’s office.
All calls are first sorted by AI phone tree and then a human will assist but will never actually connect you to anyone in the office.
Just a VM if you need to reach a dr.
(And my dr says she never gets the messages)