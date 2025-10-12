With eight classroom hours, Thursdays are currently my busy day. I must catch the 7:03 bus at the latest to make in on time though I usually leave earlier as I hate to come in hot, sweaty and rushed. This last Thursday was finally cool, so I walked in the cool dry air to the station instead of taking the air conditioned bus. I left home around 6:30 am with my last class finishing at 8:10 pm. It’s a long day, but a profitable one.

The preexwife had a business trip last Thursday and as I work so late, the kids went to their grand parents after school this time, leaving me to eat dinner on my own. All day I was trying to decide where to go, balancing taste, atmosphere and location against price. During the last two classes which are with the maid cafe maids, it dawned on me that I can now enjoy the same menu employees do. Not because I am an employee, I am not, despite having a special badge, I am a contractor. I had to earn this privilege the same way regular customers do, through visiting enough times. After the last class, I asked which floor was the least busy, all told that one was crazy busy but that the others were not. One of the maids was returning to work and suggested I visit the floor she was working. I asked what was on the special menu, mentaiko and Matsutake spaghetti, and it sounded good. Having this rare chance, though it will not be rare soon, I decided to have dinner at the maid cafe.

While in line, one of the three women behind me was describing the system to her two friends. I overheard her say that they get English instruction. I still had my badge that told I was the English teacher on, took it off and showed it to the small group. The one explaining was in the last class I taught before the panic. Hers was one of several, the latest to start, that were suspended cuz covid. The suspension would, as we all know, become permanent as like the Energizer Bunny, the lock downs lite kept going and going and going. She graduated in 2022 and was now a regular employee. I was able to find the class photos I took of her class on my iPad and to the delight of her and her friends, showed them to the group.

The entire cafe, well, almost all of the maids anyway, erupted in glee when they saw me enter. My former and current students all ran over to greet me and talked with me as long as they could; they have other customers to attend to. I got a photo taken with all of them, pricey!, but worth it. The one current student thanked me multiple times.

The maid in my immediate front is wearing blue as it is her birthday celebration. We are all pretending to eat ramen as that is her favorite food and incorporated into her maid name. I guess we are all eating her?

Dinner was good but talking with my students was the best.

I usually do not get photo with me but given the number of my students working that floor that night, the smaller size photo they offer would be too small and the customer has to be in the photo of the larger size. That’s the rule.

Leaving, I met the former maid and her friends in the elevator. I air dropped the photos of her class to her and gave my goodbyes. A fun night. Got home an hour and half later than normal but showered and in bed much earlier than usual. Had a big day ahead with the kids and preexwife away.