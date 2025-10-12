Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
12h

The guy in the picture looks familiar. I think I saw him raiding a chicken coop down the block.

Enjoy these times. They are a rare case these days.

I would definitely like to try that mentaiko spaghetti.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture