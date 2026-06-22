Despite what I write here, I am not an openly emotional person; which is one of the reasons I write what I do here. As a child, I cried when my dog died of heart worms. He survived distemper and more, but a parasite carried by the most deadly animal on the planet, the mosquito, finally did him in. I did not cry when our cat, whom we got before I got my dog, died as the result of eating something that ate rat poison. I wanted to, but found I could not. I did not cry upon the death of my great grandfather when I was a freshman in high school, nor when my Great grandmother died while I served in the navy. Nor any of my grandparents, sad to the extreme though I was. I did not cry when I twisted my knee two summers ago while playing on an aquatic obstacle course though the pain was by far the worst I had ever experienced, and I have had some doozies of injuries including smashing a finger tip to hamburger.

I have found myself sobbing while at home many times since last November when the separation from my son became real and the untimely death of my father hit in the same week, but this last week has been particularity rough. Okay, yes, my own birthday marked 3 months without contact with my son and fathers day this year being my first without both my own father and son, but why when I watch anything of what World Cup fans from abroad are experiencing in the US? Why do these cause sudden uncontrolled bouts of sobbing? After several days of this, I believe I know why. I should be enjoying these with my son, and I am not.

Is he even enjoying his team’s progress or is he bed ridden from the side effects of the antidepressants his mother has him on, or, is he missing it because he is hiding out on the toilet still? Or, is he watching it with his uncle, whom I slowly grew suspicious of, thinking he was trying to use my son as a surrogate for his own whom he lost in divorce when his son was a toddler? Or is he enjoying them with his new found friends? All I know is that although he is physically just a mile distant, I might as well be on the moon and it is killing me.