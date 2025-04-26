Be warned, all ye who venture further. The following is written with nautical terminology and the salty speech of the sea as it is easier to recall the circumstances as they are from my time in the navy. A glossary of terms is at the end, words listed mostly in the order they appear in the text.

I served in the US navy for 6 years. Having heard comments in the past by those who know something, but not as much as they think, about the military and the navy in particular; no, I was not booted out. I enlisted for 6 years under the navy’s 6YO program. It had a more official name, but we never used it and I do not recall it. If you were to dig up my service record you would see that I enlisted fraudulently, was written up for being UA, for having contraband (a bottle of rum) in the BEQ and for insubordination, provoking speech and gestures, and disrespect for a superior Petty Officer at different points during my time in service. You are likely to have much the same opinion of myself as you do of Hegseth. However, as with the Sec of Defense, YOU do not know the details. Here are a few to give a more complete picture.

With a very reluctant mother’s signature I enlisted into the navy’s DEP program at 17. I would ship out after my 18th birthday but was on contract to do so at 17. While on DEP, I had to attend monthly meetings at the recruiting office. At each of these I was asked if I had any dealings with the police. One time, I was compelled to answer in the affirmative. Sternly, my recruiter asked for the details. I had gotten a speeding ticket. After verifying that it was only a speeding ticket and that I had already paid it, I was told that the question was about more serious legal infractions, such as DUI, drugs, manslaughter and worse, that kind of thing, and was instructed to check the “No” box. This exact same exchange was repeated not only at these monthly meetings from that point on, but also at the MEPS Center for the several trips there before actually shipping out. Each time, I must stress, I was told that they were not looking for a simple speeding ticket that was paid for, nor was I ever given a hint that I should not answer truthfully. Until hours after the last episode at MEPS when asked yet again at Boot Camp. Here, the person asking was of the opinion that this question did in fact mean any and all police involvement and the previous incidences of me claiming that I had none and signed the form to that effect were serious infractions of the law. I was charged with fraudulent enlistment, threatened with a $10,000 fine and ten years imprisonment and was assigned a JAG lawyer as defense council. Most of my boot camp was spent at legal being interrogated, interviewed and assessed before eventually being granted a waiver that could be revoked at any time. All this over the difference of opinion of others over what that question actually sought. A speeding ticket.

After boot camp I went through the advanced operators course that was part of the 6YO program. I reported in uniform with E2 rank. The others mustered were told they were out of uniform. They were awaiting being told to sew the rank that we were under contract to receive after boot camp on their uniforms. After completing this school with high marks, I shipped off to my first ship. Soon after signing aboard, the ship went in for overhaul. During this period, where everything was being ripped out of her to be replaced with new, my wisdom teeth started to come in and impacted upon those already in service. Having three removed at once, I was given a SIQ (Sick In Quarters) chit by the base dental surgeon. I asked if the SIQ required me to remain aboard ship. The good doc told that not only no, but added they preferred I stayed off ship as the environment aboard was not known to be conducive for speedy recoveries. I returned to the ship, handed in my SIQ chit and went to sleep aboard, the meds having kicked in. Waking later, starving I called a friend who picked me up and let me crash at his place. Upon my return to the ship, I was written up by my Senior Chief for being UA. I explained that I asked the dental surgeon who issued the SIQ chit and was told that I could stay off ship and was in fact encouraged to do so. No matter.

Before Captain’s Mast, we first go to XO’s mast. The XO will determine if the case warrants involving the old man or if it should be dismissed or a lighter punishment administered. The XO assigned both myself AND the Senior Chief to 2 hours EMI going through the regs together to determine which I had violated and how. Never in my 6 years active, two reserve nor 30 years after serving have I ever heard that both the one written up and the one who wrote them up being given the same penalty.

Mustering at the appointed hour, turn to for the duty section on a Saturday, Senior Chief pulled his invisible man routine. Without him, I began reading. Fascinating it was. So much so, that I was kicked out at knock off 9 hours later. I doubt there is another alive who read as much of the actual regs as I have. I can attest that no one knows them, or at least no one acts as if they have for no one follows them. Later, Senior Chief finds me and asks what regs I violated. “None” was my reply. Comically furious, he threatens to write me up again. “OH? Please do. I’d LOVE to see you explain to the XO why you did not take your assigned EMI with me as ordered.” Daggers thrown by his eyes, he came about and steamed away under a full head of steam. Do you think the episode left him with the warm fuzzies for MM2 Kitsune? Do you think he left me alone after that? I will never know what all he did and encouraged others to do, but he did have all my DC qualifications disappeared. This would lead to unpleasantness aboard my next ship.

Reporting aboard my new ship, my new MM1 looked over my service record and asked me what kind of dirt bag makes 2nd class MM without any DC quals? I told him they I was the second highest DC qualified non Damage Controlman on my last ship, lacking quals only in Shoring. Disbelieving me, he paused his ass chewing long enough for me to ask if my service record had my engine room quals. He replied that it listed “Throttleman”. I smiled. He did not make the connection. Sound Powered Phone Talker, the most basic DC qual is a prerequisite to being qualed as a Throttleman. The fact that my record lists that I stood throttleman watch yet no qualifications in any and all DC quals including one that is a prerequisite indicated that something was amiss with my records. Softly, he said, “Okay….but I’ll need you to requalify for these.” And I did without another word said about it. However, throughout the engineering department, it was known that I reported aboard ship as a MM2 with 3 1/2 years service but zero quals in DC. A shitbird.

The reality is, that not only was I the second most highly DC qualified, when my first ship went through the various inspections required before we could go on deployments, I was assigned as patching and plugging team leader. While sitting on the mess decks with my team to be dispatched wherever damage needed plugging, I taught and drilled my team on not only in patching and plugging but other DC quals too. When my team was asked questions by the inspectors, they accused the ship of placing a ringer. They thought I was a DCman and not a MM as stated. But to my new shipmates, I was a shitbird for lacking all DC quals.

Leaving my first ship, which according to two JOs I overheard in the P-way, had the highest number of UAs, desertions, drunk and disorderly, domestic abuse and all manor of other crimes on the water front, I went to the navy’s cryogenics school. Checking into the BEQ we were given a list of rules and regulations that must be followed. We had to read them and sign a statement that said we read, understood the rules and would obey them. One of the statements on this paper was that alcohol was allowed. Given that only those above a certain age and rank could be assigned to this BEQ, this made sense.

Having an unusual love for history, I was a civil war reenactor and found a unit to fall in with while attending O2N2 school. This group was a naval unit and at one point we had a party. Having the recipe for authentic grog and I access to the Navy Exchange, I was provided with the funds to buy many bottles of Purser’s Navy Rum at over $20 bucks a piece to make our grog with. I bought these and put them in my wardrobe in my BEQ room. The Friday before the party, we had a Health and Comfort Inspection. When my Senior Chief, not the same who wrote me up as UA on my first ship, opened my wardroom, his eyes popped out of his head leaving me perplexed as to why. Looking over his shoulder first, he slowly drew out one bottle of rum, shut the door quickly and handed it to the Master at Arms. Lingering behind the rest of the inspection team, Senior Chief leaned over backwards and out of the corner of his mouth whispered to me to get the rest of my stash out before it was discovered. Wide eyed, I nodded slightly in the affirmative. “Alcohol is allowed”, I would soon learn, meant “Wine coolers and beer only are allowed”. Oh great, here we go again. Different meanings assigned to a single word or phrase by others and I get written up. Yeah!

Reviewing the check in paper work again, it stated nowhere that only wine coolers and beer are allowed, only that “alcohol” was. Folding a copy of this to fit in the breast pocket of my dress blues, I thought that by presenting it to the XO, the whole thing would come to a close. After the charge against me was read, I respectfully stated that I had “the rules I signed upon check in and”, as I drew it out of my pocket, the XO went off like a bomb. “I see here that you fraudulently enlisted into my beloved navy. I cannot believe they let such a shitbird as you into my beloved navy. You should at this moment by serving out your ten year sentence!”..and then he dismissed the case. Happy the charges were dropped, I learned at that moment that my dreams of serving for 20 and retiring at 38 with full benefits was not to be. I had scuttled my naval career before even being sworn in, with a speeding ticket.

My second ship was severely undermanned in the engineering department. Having just graduated cryogenics school, I was assigned to the cognizant work center but was berthed with the pit snipes I would stand watch with as throttleman, for I had that qualification. Soon, I was assigned to fill 4 billets in three different work centers in two different divisions. I was truly standing “port and report” watches and for one entire cruise had only two, 45 minute periods of time daily when I was not on watch, preforming duties or drilling. I have few memories of that period of my life but these include repeatedly waking up in a bloodied mess on the deck. I did not sleep but rather passed out and am told would punch out in random directions when the messenger of the watch came to wake me for my watch in the engine room. I would hit the sides of my rack, breaking the skin of my knuckles and worse, waking my shipmates. Apparently, occasionally, I would land one on the messenger or others who mustered next to my rack as I woke the whole berthing up. Not a good way to win the hearts and minds of those I served with.

On more than one occasion, I would find myself standing at the bottom of one of the ladders down to the main space not knowing if I were coming on or off watch, going up or down, whether I was coming or going, and to be safe went on down to the engine room only to find that I had just left it, relieved of my watch, moments before. I recall when I answered a slow bell that required me to open a valve that would allow more cooling water to flow through the condenser to prevent it from overheating once the ship speed dropped below a set point. I did not recall seeing us drop below that speed but noticed we were below it, and went over and opened the valve. The MMOW blew his stack. Said I was the kind of shitbird that ruins careers of people such as he. In my severely sleep deprived sorry excuse for a functioning brain, it had been just a few moments since I answered the bell. The reality was that it had been long enough that there was a real risk, even fear, that by opening the valve as as I did could have caused the condenser pipes to contract too much and destroy it, taking the whole engine off line until a ship yard could fix it. He was correct, but why in the hell did anyone allow me or anyone else to be in this position? If you were to interview him about my qualifications, do you think he would sing my praises?

My counterpart in my normal engine room fell ill. There being no other qualified throttle men aboard, I was called down to relieve him and stand his and my watches consecutively for more than 24 hours. Might have 2 or 3 days. I did not know then, too far gone from lack of sleep and still know not now. I do not blame him, he was apologetic and I know he would not put me in that position unless he was truly too sick to stand his watch. He was a good guy. And he wasn’t the one who put us in this position, it was the navy and even more directly, Clinton and his budget cuts to the military that caused it.

On another occasion, someone had to shake me and shout that someone was on deck, to alert me to stand up and report that this DV was in the space to DC Central. It was either the CHENG or CO. I had been asleep, on watch, during war, in a war zone, (the Gulf war). That’s DEATH PENALTY shit there. At that point of time through, I would have preferred that to having to stand another endless watch.

The problems this lead to included far more than just the effects of long term severe sleep deprivation. I only stood watch in the engine, and did not work there. This enraged some of those assigned to that work center. Despite my watch schedule clearly written on the Watch, Quarter and Station Bill (WQSB), in their collective mind, I was skating out of work by leaving after my watches there. No different was the attitude of those of the O2N2 plant where I was actually assigned. My LPO wrote me up daily for being UA for under instruction watches he assigned to coincide with my actual watches in the engine room. I was also assigned watches over other work centers’ equipment and on the training team. I was the only one who stood watch in all four engine rooms.

The first time I found myself assigned to another engine room for watch, the JO who chewed me out over the phone for not being at my watch station on time got far more than he gave. He threatened to write me up for it as it was my duty to check the WQSB, I cut the bastard off and informed him that it was not to do so for divisions I was not assigned to, OR was he suggesting that I was required to check the flight deck WQSB? Not as far fetched a question when one who understands the situation of standing watch for getting underway on an engine they never stood watch over. After getting both ears full, he sheepishly suggested I immediately get down there as the ship could not get underway until that engine had its throttleman. I asked if he could send someone to direct me there as I did not know where the vestibule for it was.

But it was not watches alone that I had responsibility for. As is common for second class petty officers, I was the supply PO for my work center, and also for the entire A-Div and was also the yeoman for A-Div.. These duties occupied whatever time existed when off watch and between daily alternating main space fire drills and GQ drills.

My problems were not confined to time at sea. All our equipment is lit off days prior to getting underway. In the LOX/LIN plant, we have to cool everything down S____L____O____W____L_____Y to prevent freezing the plant and having to thaw it out and start all over. You cannot rush it. During one light off watch, various wingnuts kept visiting the shop asking when we would have liquid O2 (LOX) available. We laughed. Not for days. Besides, there being pollution in the air around major cities and ports, as a rule, we do not produce LOX for use while we are in port. Reality not suiting the air boss, who is an admiral, a succession of ever higher ranking wing nut paid us a visit, including various officer grades to ask,demand and then threaten us. The ruder their demands, the colder our answer. Eventually, the air boss himself called and it was I who answered the phone. He ordered me to have x number of LOX carts on his flight deck by the time the ship got underway or else. I responded with something the likes of, “I understand that up there in O country you are treated as if you are God. However, unless you are the one and only TRUE GOD and can change the laws of physics you ain’t getting shit until we give it to you. Furthermore, admiral, we have this thing in the navy called “The Chain of Command”. We in the engineering department do not take orders from any wingnuts, you are not in my chain of command. All my orders are passed down through the CHENG, not around him. If any more of your people come down here to continue harassing my people, my chain of command with be notified!” And I hung up on the arrogant SOB.

What do you think he would say if you asked him about my fitness to serve?

Superiors ignoring the chain of command when it suits them is not limited to brass mounted zeros. My engine needed to be stopped and locked until the prop could be inspected. One of our subs notified the ship that we suddenly started making massive cavitation noise and it was determined that it was my prop that was the culprit. Knowing that we would be cold iron, I was not expecting to be called for throttleman watch as the watch was secured soon after I turned over to my relief. Called. I was though, but by the Boiler Technician Messenger of the Watch. I was a MM, BTs are not usually in my chain of command. Exhausted and thus pissed off, I hit the deck plates for the most unusual turn over, “I don’t know why the hell you are here, the watch is secured. We are Cold Iron.” Turns out, the BTOW, who was a notorious bully decided to send his messengers to call me for the watch when he couldn’t press the MMOW to do so. After standing down there for several hours trying to figure out what the hell was going on, my top watch would not respond to my inquiries, I eventually contacted DCC to learn the status of my watch. “Secured”. I gave the BTOW, for I had by that time learned it was he who called me down, the evil eye and departed the engine room. Having downed several pots of coffee to wake up for the watch that wasn’t and keyed up, I could not sleep. Reporting the incident to my chain of command proved fruitless.

Burning with a rage surpassed only by that of the boilers’ fires, fueled by grossly unhealthy amounts of caffeine tempered by stolen sleep I unloaded upon the BT1 who stood BTOW, finger in his face and in my engine room voice told he had better never pull that shit again. With the wide open eyes of the entire watch teams of MMs and BTs, I took my seat in the throttleman’s chair. Several hours later, the BT1 demanded my ID card. I was getting written up.

The BT1 violated the chain of command so I was not overly concerned. However, at XO’s mast, I was asked about a hypothetical situation that did not to my unawake brain have anything to do with the situation. At the gears of my brain, frozen from lack of sleep tried to turn out an answer, the XO unhappy with my lack of response, sent me up to the old man. Third time’s a charm, finally get to go all the way to Captain’s Mast. Yippee.

After the Master at Arms (MMA) read the charges against me, insubordination (to someone whom I was not a subordinate of), provoking speech and gestures (a well earned warning), and disrespect to a superior petty officer, the CO asked the MMA to escort all members except the accused, me, the accuser, BT1, and the MMA and of the course the Captain out of the room. Taking off his glasses and rubbing his eyes, the CO stated the following. “I don’t see how you guys do what we require of you. The huge responsibility we place upon the shoulders of the few of you we have, without whom we could not put to sea. Thank you. That’s all.” BT1 and I stood at attention. “Thank you. That’s all.” The magic word not given, we could but remain as we were, but the Captain seemed reluctant to give the preceding an officialness that word would convey. Again; “That’s all.” Statues were not as motionless as we. “Go- %*^%&%^$! Disfuckingmissed!!!”, our souls departed the space before our earthly beings could follow.

As Div yeoman, I had to collect and handle the evals for the entire division, including my own. Was less than pleased to read the comments on my eval stating that I displayed exceptional military bearing, always took great care to wear my uniform correctly but given a lower score for military bearing for another who was in my work center and who was the shitbird of the entire division whose remarks included, “frequently requires instruction in the proper wearing of the uniform.”. I asked my DivO about it and he just gave me a stern look. I said nothing more.

I was not the only one who took issue with the low marks on my eval. The other who did was in no way powerless as I was to do anything about it. The CHENG summoned my DivO, the Div Chief, My WCS/LPO and myself to his office. He explained that as he makes his rounds through the many various engineering spaces the bird farm has, he sees Petty Officer Kitsune in several, carrying out his various duties. He stated that there was no one aboard the ship that supported his policies as strongly as I did and that any who did not support MM2 Kitsune did not support him. We were all dismissed. Not too shabby for one whose doctored record made him out to be a shitbird, who told off not only a JO, but an admiral and chewed out a senior enlisted who was superior in rank. Perhaps, it was they who were in the wrong?

Petty people will not let such things go, though, and they found other ways to do what they could to get their jollies off by fucking with me. In the main, they did not succeed, at least in two ploys. One final one, if it as they who were behind it, they did.

My naval record.

Fraudulently enlisted. XO’s mast-Unauthorized Absence. XO’s mast-contraband, bottle of rum, in BEQ. Captain’s Mast-Insubordination, provoking speech and gestures and disrespect for a superior Petty Officer. What it will not state are the circumstances that lead to each nor, that despite all the petty bullshit, my CHENG’s own observations dispelled in his mind all the nonsense in my record. The one thing that matters above all else, is that those who did not support me, did not support him.

Another way to read my record is that my presence was offensive to the goals of the powers that be.

Another way to read Hegseth’s record is that his presence is offensive to the goals of the powers that be.

Trump is to Hegseth as CHENG was to me. All who do not support Hegseth, do not support Trump.

Glossary

6YO; 6 Year Obligation. This program offered more training and excellerated promotion for enlisting for 6 years. It is not a common program and has come and gone repeatedly over the years.

BEQ; Bachelor Enlisted Quarters

DEP; Delayed Enlistment Program

DUI; Driving Under the Influence

MEPS Center; induction center into all branches of the military.

UA; Unauthorized Absence

XO; Executive Officer

EMI; Extra Military Instruction

Turn to; “Turn to, commence ship’s work.” 7am.

Knock off; “Knock Off Ships Work.” When the regular working day ends. 4pm.

DC; Damage Control

DCman; while all engineers are required to get qualified in various DC tasks, the DCmen are the DC professionals, it is their primary purpose for being. As a MM, it was my secondary purpose.

MM1; Machinist’s Mate 1st Class. E-6

JO; Junior Officer

P-way; Passage way. What sand crabs know as a “hall way”.

Pit snipe; Shipboard Engineers are called “snipes”. The “pit” refers to the engine rooms and boiler rooms.

DC Central; Written as “DCC” it is always spoken as ”DC Central”.

DV; Distinguished Visitor

CHENG; Chief Engineer

CO; Commanding Officer

LPO; Leading Petty Officer

GQ; “General Quarters General Quartes. All hands man your battle stations”

LOX/LIN; Liquid Oxygen/Liquid Nitrogen

Wingnuts; Anyone in avaiation

BTOW; Boiler Technician Of the Watch. This is both the watch and watch stander. It is not a rank. The BTOW is the watch that oversees all other watches in the Boiler room.

MMOW; Machinist’s Mate Of the Watch. Same as BTOW but for the MMs who operate the main engines.

Div O; Division Officer

WQSB; Watch, Quarter and Station Bill. I used this abbreviation only to save space. It is always called the Watch, Quarter and Station Bill

bird farm; Nick name for carriers.

WCS; Work Center Supervisor.