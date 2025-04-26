Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
12h

Gratifying backstory, glad to know where your reason&discipline originates.

More questions&thoughts ... & 'Reason' than answers, but I am distracted...

still self-centeredly fixated on questions/ motivation of behavior surrounding the family of my friend of decades, a Navy Vet who is in hospital. He drove himself 10 miles, checked into non-mil ER, admitted on Tuesday. (He just turned 69yrs old with a deteriorating bod =85yo.)

He called me yesterday, i drove the 75mi to visit him.

NO FAMILY accompanying him. He is lolling (sedation & painkillers) in bed with no advocate and no definitive diagnosis.

My buddy has 3 bros and a sister plus grown nieces and nephews within a 20 mile radius of his home. This is scary and in Fairfax Co Virginia. His MRI was rescheduled 2x since Wednesday. Based on 'Hospitalist' explanation of triage within, my suspicion is the system is flooded by uninsured ER patients filling treatment slots of the reality of the nature of sanctuary policies.

WTF is his family thinking?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
14h

Tell that to Dr. Alexander. He doesn't like Pete for many reasons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture