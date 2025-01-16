By this question I mean in Japan, as my wife is throwing me out, the decision to not leave my family has been made for me. Of course, I do NOT want to part from my children. That too seems to be out of my control. I already told my wife that if we divorce I will be leaving Japan as I have already given up all I come to Japan for and I did so for the family, so there is nothing for me here and I meant it. But that means abandoning most of what I had before I married.

Returning to Japan from the two trips I made to the States since getting married, I brought back almost all the possessions I held dear. I also shipped a lot while in the States and asked many parents to send more, which they did until the government made it too troublesome for them to continue. Kinda glad of that now. I still have some books and photo albums at my parent’s home because it became to difficult to send and too expensive. What I have here with me in Japan includes all my negatives, photo albums, cruise book, ukioe that I purchased in previous trips to Japan, art work including 2 limited edition, signed prints, one framed, my CD collection, cassette tapes, books, antique photographs including stereo views and viewers, Christmas Tree ornaments that I made as a child and many that hung on my parent’s tree and from my grandparents’ trees, and my navy uniforms among the things I hoped to pass down to my then future kids. During the 25 years here this time, I added to my art collection, added a fountain pen collection, lots of ink for the pens, more camera equipment, and especially during the panic years, a huge amount of Japanese incense. And my computers, iPads and external hard drives. Two antique travel desks. All stuff that not only takes up room but weighs a ton.

As I have detailed in earlier postings, mailing packages to the States has become a logistical nightmare and the costs have skyrocketed. At least some of what I brought over I was able to send as unaccompanied baggage but that was a service the airline I flew with provided 25 years ago. Will have to look into it but it will still cost more that I currently am earning. Staying in Japan as I intended once we married and bought a house will prevent me from either coming up with funds to ship my stuff back to the States or abandoning most of it. If I can at least hold on for a few more years here, I can hopefully at least ship some stuff home.

Then there is the issue of returning home. While these too are not impregnable barriers, they are problems that will take time and money to solve. I have nothing as far as assets in the States. I have no driving record there. No credit history either. Not even a valid US drivers’ license. No US bank issued credit card.

I also just got a huge raise, my first one in Japan, and hired at a new school. I’d really hate to have to leave those two jobs but they and the others I have are not enough to cover moving and living expenses. They can’t even cover my current living expenses. I finally succeeded and was doing quite well until the covid nonsense pulled the rug out from under me. I still am a simulated patient (SP) trainer here and work as a SP myself. I teach medical students and nurses here. I have earned the respect of students, colleagues and employers alike. True, mask mandates destroyed much of this, but I still hold some. Back home, I am a fish out of water at best.

A reader sent a message to me suggesting that perhaps my wife is using her last resort to prod change with the divorce demand. This undoubtedly sounds far fetched to those not long married to a Japanese woman, but it bears considering. While the man who shared this with me is the bread winner, his wife has exhibited many of the same behaviors. Married considerably longer than I, he recommends riding it out, especially as we have small kids. I wrote earlier how my wife acted as if we never discussed splitting up just the day after she said I have to leave. Since then she has been acting towards me as she did when I was first attracted to her. She acts happy, nice, friendly and playful. I do not know how to respond given this comes immediately after getting the ole heave ho, so I do not.

Another substacker recently suddenly lost her husband. One of the many trials she highlights is performing all the chores her late husband did in addition to her own. This adds weight to another’s suggestion that I/we do a trial period to see if my wife can handle the increased household work load. My wife cannot. That is not a slight against her abilities and efforts, but she is not superwoman and there are simply not enough hours in the day for her to add much of anything to her already overburdened schedule. Even with hiring a home helper, there is too much that must be done too late in the day for hired help to say nothing of sudden changes in schedules due to the erratic nature of the kids’ lives. Cats too. Yesterday, the cat tower in the kids’ bedroom fell over. This and many other unscheduled, CATastophies that we cannot plan for are common. We have four cats. She is kidding herself if she truly thinks she can handle it all on her own, even with hired helpers.

Two problems with the trial period plan. Money spent on wherever I would stay would be sorely missed if the result ends up with me permanently leaving. And there is that problem of pride. Even if she does come to understand that she made a mistake, I doubt pride would allow her to invite me back.

Or…is over the top sweet and sugary attention she is showering me with an attempt to get me to stay? Seems unlikely as she knows I do not want to leave and that it is all stemming from her wishes that divorce even came up.

In the mean time, I am aggressively seeking evening classes and a dirt cheap abode here in Japan in the hopes I can somehow eke out a living at least long enough to ship my stuff home.